The Work Gloves That Won NSC 2021's Best in Show

May 4th, 2021
Magid Glove & Safety
Gpd482 Hero (002)
Magid With Tagline Pms485 Black

ROMEOVILLE, IL — Magid’s D-ROC AeroDex GPD482 won the Best in Show award voted on by attendees of this year’s virtual NSC Safety Conference, proving once again that Magid’s innovations are customer favorites for lightness, dexterity and comfort along with rock-solid protection.

The winning AeroDex 18-gauge extremely lightweight polyurethane coated work glove offers ANSI Level A4 cut protection that’s 50 percent lighter than comparable materials. AeroDex’s incredible dexterity allows workers to perform jobs that require extreme tactile sensitivity like manipulating small parts without removing their gloves. This technology is specially engineered to make hands feel cooler than comparable cut-resistant gloves, so workers are happy to keep them on through the whole job. Magid also engineered the material to be touchscreen compatible to maintain user safety while operating electronic devices.

“These gloves are so light and comfortable, customers sometimes have to experience it to believe it,” said Sarah Anderson, Director of Product Management at Magid. “This is unlike anything people have seen before, so we encourage them to try a pair in their environment to experience unrivaled comfort with all the protection that AeroDex provides!”

Gpd482 Hero (002)

More
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
I Stock 1197865054
Must-Have Capabilities for Distributors to Manage Growth
Having mature capabilities that support your efforts to generate and sustain growth will keep them from falling short of expectations – or failing altogether.
May 3rd, 2021
Grainger I Stock
Grainger Organic Sales & Profit Growth Continues as Endless Assortment Jumps
The MRO products giant expects gross margin to accelerate once it sells through its non-core pandemic-related inventory by the end of Q2.
Apr 30th, 2021
Oshacovidtn
Warehouse Provider Cited After Outbreak Kills 1, Sickens 22
OSHA said the outbreak stemmed from a luncheon held at one of the company's facility breakrooms.
Apr 30th, 2021
Iantn
5 Minutes With ID: Ian Heller on How Distributors Have Managed Downsizing
The pandemic has forced numerous distributors to downsize their operations and operate as lean as possible. Here, we chat about the difficulties in doing more with less.
Apr 29th, 2021
Stanley Bd I Stocka
Stanley B&D Eyes 'Potential Infrastructure Boom' After Major Q1 Organic Growth
SBD's Tools and Storage unit saw sales surge 48 percent year-over-year in North America, while Industrial also had solid growth.
Apr 28th, 2021
I Stock 1158762452
How to Build an Inside Sales Dream Team
Selling more while spending less compared to field sales sounds great, but it is much easier said than done.
Apr 27th, 2021
Tim E12 Thumb
3D-Printed Gun Shop Busted, Harley Faces Massive Tariffs & Stolen Chips Lead to High-Speed Boat Chase | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 12
Also on the podcast, Busch hires a dog beer tester, arson blamed for factory fire and Tesla crash didn't have a driver.
Apr 26th, 2021
I Stock 1259095163
How Distributors Can Generate Growth in the New Normal
Even once the pandemic subsides, many the selling adjustments it caused will remain at least in place. Here's how to adjust your team's approach to fit today's reality.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Danhillthumbnail
5 Minutes With ID: Würth Industry CEO on Company's Aggressive Growth
Despite the pandemic, Würth Industry North America has made several recent acquisitions and greatly boosted its additive manufacturing capabilities. Here, we speak with WINA's CEO on how the company has managed all the moving pieces.
Apr 21st, 2021
Amazonuniontn
Labor Group Says Amazon Threatened Layoffs Before Union Vote
The union says such threats were unlawful, and is asking the results of the elections to be set aside.
Apr 20th, 2021
Tim E11 Thumb
Electric Mustang Problems, Ever Given Impounded, Boeing Sues Subcontractor | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 11
Also on the podcast, Segway's hydrogen motorcycle, automotive industry suffers rubber shortage and the sudden sanitizer surplus.
Apr 19th, 2021