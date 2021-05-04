ROMEOVILLE, IL — Magid’s D-ROC AeroDex GPD482 won the Best in Show award voted on by attendees of this year’s virtual NSC Safety Conference, proving once again that Magid’s innovations are customer favorites for lightness, dexterity and comfort along with rock-solid protection.

The winning AeroDex 18-gauge extremely lightweight polyurethane coated work glove offers ANSI Level A4 cut protection that’s 50 percent lighter than comparable materials. AeroDex’s incredible dexterity allows workers to perform jobs that require extreme tactile sensitivity like manipulating small parts without removing their gloves. This technology is specially engineered to make hands feel cooler than comparable cut-resistant gloves, so workers are happy to keep them on through the whole job. Magid also engineered the material to be touchscreen compatible to maintain user safety while operating electronic devices.

“These gloves are so light and comfortable, customers sometimes have to experience it to believe it,” said Sarah Anderson, Director of Product Management at Magid. “This is unlike anything people have seen before, so we encourage them to try a pair in their environment to experience unrivaled comfort with all the protection that AeroDex provides!”



