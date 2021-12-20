Ex-CEO of Carbide Blades Supplier Charged in $15M Embezzlement Scheme

She allegedly used stolen money to pay for travel, jewelry and family weddings.

Dec 20th, 2021
Associated Press
I Stock 1200335632 61c0a3fa20728
iStock

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A former CEO has been charged with embezzling more than $15 million from her employer and using stolen money to pay for a lavish lifestyle, including travel, jewelry and family weddings, according to federal prosecutors.

Donna Osowitt Steele, of Taylorsville, North Carolina, also used stolen money to fund personal businesses run by her family, according to a court filing Friday by U.S. Attorney Dena King's office.

Steele is charged with one count of wire fraud. Online court records don't list an attorney for her or a date for an initial court appearance.

The company that employed Steele isn't named in the court filing. But prosecutors said it's a subsidiary of a foreign corporation and makes carbide products used in saw blades for the woodworking industry. The company owners live overseas, the filing says.

Steele joined the company in 1999 and was serving as its CEO when she was fired in January 2020.

Prosecutors said Steele used company credit cards, checks and wire transfers to steal company funds. She allegedly charged approximately $255,000 for stays at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, more than $500,000 for jewelry, over $200,000 for family wedding expenses and more than $100,000 for flowers.

Steele also transferred more than $350,000 in embezzled money to a high-end clothing and furniture business that she operated called Opulence by Steele, according to the court filing.

More
Take 10 Distribution Series
Sponsored
Take 10 Distribution Series
The Take 10 Distribution Series is a new video collaboration in which we discuss business imperatives vital to the distribution sector and gain insights from leading experts in their fields.
Dec 13th, 2021
Tp Pumpasdf
Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires TP Pump; 2nd Deal Announced in 2 Days
One day after saying it had acquired Houston-based Critical Rental Solutions, OTC shared the news of adding a distributor in the US Southwest.
Dec 15th, 2021
Ohio Transmissionaasdf jpg
Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires Critical Rental Solutions; 4th Addition in 2 Years
The distributor, No. 22 on ID's Big 50 List, gains a Houston-based specialty rental provider of oil-free air solutions.
Dec 15th, 2021
I Stock 153011933
Data: Monthly Construction Input Prices Continue to Climb in November
Construction input prices are up 23.5% from a year ago.
Dec 14th, 2021
Workers use equipment to remove a section of roof left on a heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center on Dec. 11, 2021 in Edwardsville, IL.
OSHA Begins Reviewing Collapse of Amazon Warehouse Hit by Deadly Tornado
The Friday night twister left six people dead at the facility and another hospitalized.
Dec 14th, 2021
Firefighters search a debris field that came from a house that was ripped off its foundation and trees were cut off after a tornado ripped along Highway F at the intersection of Stub Road in St. Charles County, Mo., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Planning Questions Emerge at Tornado-Destroyed Candle Plant
Eight of the 110 workers on the overnight shift Friday are confirmed dead.
Dec 13th, 2021
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. The roof of the building was ripped off and a wall about the length of a football field collapsed.
Crews Search Rubble After 6 Die at Illinois Amazon Facility
Authorities said they didn't have a full count of employees because it was during a shift change.
Dec 13th, 2021
People walk by a Google sign on the company's campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2019. Google and Ford Co. are among those once again delaying their return-to-office plans, while other businesses whose workers are already back to the office are considering adding extra precautions like masks and doing COVID-19 testing.
Companies Rethink Return-to-Office Plans Amid Omicron
Worries about a spike in new cases or new variants keep shifting deadlines.
Dec 10th, 2021
Rsgaerg
WESCO Joins Standards Organization ETIM North America
ETIM supports the implementation and adoption of the ETIM Technical Information Model in the North American wholesale electrical industry.
Dec 10th, 2021
The Amazon Spheres on the company's corporate campus are shown near the Space Needle in downtown Seattle, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites.
Major Outage at Amazon Disrupts Businesses Across the U.S.
The incident impacted everything from auto dealerships to Amazon's e-commerce operation.
Dec 8th, 2021
5minthumbnailep23
5 Minutes with ID: How Remote Work and Virtual Selling are Reshaping Distribution's Sales Force
In this episode, we chat with Alexander Group's Andrew Horvath on sales pros' ongoing comfort level with the remote sales environment.
Dec 7th, 2021
Fastenal Branch Adsf 61aa8a1be4f0e
November Marks Another Strong Month for Fastenal Sales Growth
Overall sales growth slightly trailed October's, while sales of fastener products continued to accelerate.
Dec 6th, 2021