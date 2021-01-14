Wall Collapse at Plumbing Distributor Kills 1, Injures 4

One person died and four were injured after a wall collapsed at the Hendersonville, NC location of plumbing supplies distributor Hajoca.

A news release from the City of Hendersonville said that a retaining wall that was under construction collapsed in the parking lot of Hajoca’s showroom at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday morning and trapped five contracted masonry crew members underneath.

The release said one crew member who escaped with minor injuries relayed that four additional members were working with him. Emergency personnel extricated three of them, followed by the man, age 37, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the injured men were med-flighted to hospitals, and one was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The release said the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division and the Hendersonville Police Department are investigating the incident.

Hajoca brands itself as the United States’ largest privately-held wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating and industrial supplies. It’s also one of the oldest — founded in 1858. Based in Lafayette Hill, PA just northwest of Philadelphia, the company has approximately 3,500 employees.

