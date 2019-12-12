Carotek Named new Authorized Wilden Pump Distributor

Carotek will sell and service Wilden's complete line of Pumps, stock inventory on-hand in their North Carolina facility.

Carotek
CHARLOTTE, NC — Carotek, Inc. has been named an authorized distributor for Wilden PumpsAlmatec & Griswold – all PSG Dover brands, covering North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Carotek LogoAs an authorized Wilden distributor, Carotek will sell and service Wilden's complete line of Pumps. They will stock inventory on-hand in their NC facility and offer expert, authorized Pump Repair service as well. Carotek will also be hiring additional personnel for this expansion.

Stephen Bell, vice president for the Carotek Pump Division states, "We are excited to be aligned with the market leader in AODD pump technologies. Our initial stock orders for Wilden product have arrived, and we are ready to serve the customer base with local inventory. We are now able to offer a wide breadth of AODD products to provide the best pumping solutions for our customers."

Shaun Carlson, VP of Sales for PSG, a Dover Company shares, "PSG could not be happier to have Carotek join the Wilden family. Carotek's strong reputation with end-users and leadership position in Virginia and the Carolinas make them the ideal partner to drive long-term growth for Wilden in this territory."

Carotek has provided process equipment to the industrial, commercial and municipal markets in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia since 1965. Carotek offers over 85 manufacturer brands and is an authorized service center for many of those. Carotek also designs and fabricates process systems - pump skids, valve automation units, complex process skids, electrical control system automation panels and seal pots. 

Wilden Pump Logo 1Wilden offers a comprehensive line of safe, reliable and energy-efficient AODD pumps – including the Pro-Flo SHIFT Series, Pro-Flo Series and Specialty Series – for critical pumping applications in the general industrial, paints and coatings, oil and gas, chemical process, water and wastewater, hygienic, mining, ceramics, and military and marine markets. Additionally, Wilden offers the largest selection of AODD diaphragms in the world to ensure your unique application demands are fully met. Headquartered in Grand Terrace, CA, Wilden is part of PSG, a Dover company.

