Grinding Wheels for Gashing, Clearance-Grinding

The Norton Winter V-PRIME Grinding Wheels are designed to provide excellent edge stability and long life when gashing and clearance-grinding round tools.

Feb 23rd, 2021
Saint Gobain
Wheels Superabrasives V Prime With Tools 05

WORCESTER, MA — Saint-Gobain Abrasives, one of the world’s largest abrasives manufacturers, announced the introduction of its new Norton Winter V-PRIME Grinding Wheels, designed to provide excellent edge stability and long life when gashing and clearance-grinding round tools. A more stable grinding process offers greater efficiency and better part quality with less sub-surface damage. The new innovative V-PRIME resin bond combines exceptional wear resistance with the dressing ability of a standard resin bond. 

Norton Winter V-PRIME grinding wheels significantly increase productivity and reduce cycle times due to requiring lower grinding forces and permitting higher feed rates. User-friendly off-line dressing optimizes grinding wheel preparation, saving time and cost. The new wheels also offer an excellent price/ performance ratio.

Norton Winter V-PRIME Grinding Wheels are available in a range of common shapes and sizes for resin bonds, and in grits including 240, 320 and 400. The wheels can be customized for specific customer requirements.

For more information, click here

More
Carlos Mandez waits in line to fill propane tanks, Houston, Feb. 17, 2021.
Why the Power Grid Failed in Texas and Beyond
Unusually cold temperatures exposed flaws in an electricity system designed for more consistent and predictable seasonal shifts.
Feb 18th, 2021
Ep8th2
5 With ID: NetPlus' Dan Judge on Impact of Pandemic Vs Recession
Judge, an icon in the industrial supply market, compares business impacts of the pandemic on NetPlus distributors with impacts they faced during the 2008-2009 Great Recession. His findings may surprise you.
Feb 18th, 2021
This December 2020 image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows counterfeit N95 surgical masks that were seized by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Feds Seize More than 10M Fake N95 Masks in New Investigation
The most recent seizures occurred Wednesday when agents intercepted hundreds of thousands of counterfeit 3M masks in an East Coast warehouse.
Feb 17th, 2021
Wooster
Anti-Slip Tape Enhances Safety
They provide a higher coefficient of friction on the applied surface, significantly reducing the risk of slips or falls.
Feb 17th, 2021
Harrington Sized
Lube Free Wash Down Air Hoist Line
These hoists also operate without air supply lubrication, leaving work areas free of oil mist from air exhaust.
Feb 17th, 2021
Motion Sdf
Motion Sales Returned to Growth in January after Falling 13% in 2020
Genuine Parts Company is expecting 3 to 5 percent sales growth at Motion in 2021, more M&A and accelerated e-commerce growth.
Feb 17th, 2021
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon stands on his kitchen counter to warm his feet over his gas stove Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Power was out for thousands of central Texas residents after temperatures dropped into the single digits when a snow storm hit the area on Sunday night.
'A Complete Bungle': Texas' Energy Pride Goes Out with Cold
Residents in the U.S. energy capital are growing angry.
Feb 17th, 2021
R Egal Rexnord Asdf
Regal Beloit to Acquire Rexnord's Process & Motion Control Unit in $3.7B Deal
Done through a Rexnord divestment and then Reverse Morris Trust transaction, it will result in forming a new major power transmission supply entity.
Feb 16th, 2021
I Stock 1169308396
The Future of Wholesale Distribution: B2B Marketplaces
Accelerated by the pandemic, wholesalers are now being pushed to compete in a new playing field.
Feb 16th, 2021
Tim E2 Thumb
Today in Manufacturing Podcast: Flying Car Order, Apple Car Fallout, Water Plant Poisoned, Shadow Factory Floods & Aunt Jemima's New Name
In each episode, our editors discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Feb 15th, 2021
I Stock 1212301818
Manufacturers Are Digitizing at Twice the Rate of Other Businesses, and What That Means for Distributors
The pandemic is driving manufacturers to rapidly mature their online capabilities and direct-to-consumer sales — a phenomenon that should make every distributor consider whether they're moving quickly enough.
Feb 15th, 2021
Mrc 2
MRC Global Closed 27 Locations in 2020, Cut Nearly 600 Employees
While sales improved considerably since Q2, they were still down 24 percent in Q4 — the same year-over-year deficit MRC had a year earlier.
Feb 12th, 2021