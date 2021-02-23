WORCESTER, MA — Saint-Gobain Abrasives, one of the world’s largest abrasives manufacturers, announced the introduction of its new Norton Winter V-PRIME Grinding Wheels, designed to provide excellent edge stability and long life when gashing and clearance-grinding round tools. A more stable grinding process offers greater efficiency and better part quality with less sub-surface damage. The new innovative V-PRIME resin bond combines exceptional wear resistance with the dressing ability of a standard resin bond.

Norton Winter V-PRIME grinding wheels significantly increase productivity and reduce cycle times due to requiring lower grinding forces and permitting higher feed rates. User-friendly off-line dressing optimizes grinding wheel preparation, saving time and cost. The new wheels also offer an excellent price/ performance ratio.

Norton Winter V-PRIME Grinding Wheels are available in a range of common shapes and sizes for resin bonds, and in grits including 240, 320 and 400. The wheels can be customized for specific customer requirements.

