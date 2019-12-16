18V LXT Cordless/Corded Work Light

With a 6.0Ah 18V LXT Battery, the work light provides up to 13 hours of illumination on low setting and 3 hours on high setting

Makita
Dec 16th, 2019
Makita Dml811 Beauty Shot

LA MIRIDA, CA — Makita U.S.A., amanufacturer of high-quality professional tools and accessories, is introducing a new 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless/Corded Work Light. The new L.E.D. work light offers battery (sold separately) or corded operation for optimal versatility to get the job done.

The work light features an efficient L.E.D. light, which effectively illuminates a work area without the high heat of produced from a halogen light. Adjustment knobs enable the user to direct the flood light to the desired angle. Its dust and water-resistant construction (IP65 rated) allows operation in harsh job site conditions.

The work light features an efficient L.E.D. light, which effectively illuminates a work area without the high heat of produced from a halogen light. Adjustment knobs enable the user to direct the flood light to the desired angle. Its dust and water-resistant construction (IP65 rated) allows operation in harsh job site conditions.

The work light can be mounted on an optional tripod light stand (GM00002703, sold separately).

18V LXT® System

Makita LXT Cordless System, the world’s largest cordless tool system powered by 18V lithium-ion slide-style batteries, takes a user from power tools to outdoor power equipment to get the job done. Makita 18V LXT Batteries have the fastest charge times in their categories, so they spend more time working and less time sitting on the charger.

