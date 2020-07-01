Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Turner Falls, MA) introduces fixed Torx Screwdrivers. The screwdrivers, made in the USA, are precision machined for exact fit and maximum grip of Torx screws. Torx screws have become popular because of their ability to be tamper resistant and allow for higher torque without a camout effect. Specifically:

Each set comes in a sturdy pouch that keeps the screwdrivers organized, secure and easily accessible.

The acetate handles are durable and provide a comfortable and secure grip.

The high-quality Torx Screwdrivers are available in five convenient sets and backed by a lifetime warranty.

www.mayhew.com; 800-872-0037