Vacuum/Compressor Pumps for Industrial Applications

KNF’s new N 630 diaphragm vacuum/compressor pump series delivers high pressure and gas tightness with a durable, long-life design.

Four versions are available for use in industrial coolant systems, gas recycling, gas and emissions measurement/analysis, and leak detection across a wide variety of industries, from chemical processing and energy to physics research.

With a long service life, vacuum down to 0.74 inHg (25 mbar abs), positive pressure up to 174 psig (12 bar rel), and a flow rate up to 2.4 CFM (68 L/min), the N 630 series offers impressive, highly versatile performance. The cost-efficient and reliable diaphragm gas pumps are available in four variants: either one- or two-headed and connected in series or parallel, as a vacuum pump, or as a compressor. All models come with long-lasting EPDM or chemically resistant PTFE-coated diaphragms for exceptional durability and service life.

The N 630 series handles ambient and media temperatures down to 41 °F (5 °C), and head water cooling systems make them suitable for use at ambient and media temperatures up to 140 °F (60 °C). All N 630 pumps are equipped with IP55-rated motors designed to be operated via a variable frequency drive which allows their rotational speed/performance to be set. The transfer rate is stable throughout the pressure range, enabling rapid gas compression inside containers.

The standard-model pumps are designed with a permanently attached base. This, in combination with the rubber-bonded metal shock absorbers, provides outstanding isolation from vibration and minimizes noise during operation. The N 630 series fulfills the criteria for completed machinery pursuant to machinery directive 2006/42/EC and therefore comes with the CE marking.

The N 630 series delivers all the advantages of diaphragm technology: no seals to wear out, no oil to maintain or dispose of, and no contamination issues from either. An optional secondary diaphragm protects against gas leaks to the atmosphere in case of a primary diaphragm failure. An optional gas tightness upgrade is also available to further ensure gas retention and to guard against air intrusion contamination.

The N 630 pump series is particularly well-suited for applications in:

Helium cooling

Valuable gas recovery/recycling

Measurement and transfer of explosive gases

Pressure boosting for biogas/natural gas engines

Emissions measurement

Flue gas analysis

LNG QC

Gas leak detection

Learn more at https://knf.com/en/us/n630.