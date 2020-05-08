Wearable Expands Distribution Data Access

The scanner offers a high-contrast display that mounts on the back of the hand and connects to enterprise data.

May 8th, 2020
ProGlove
ProGlove (Chicago, IL) recently unveiled their MARK Display wearable scanner and ProGlove Cloud analytics offering. Features of the matchbox-sized display, which mounts on the back of the hand, include:

  • A high contrast, non-reflective display.
  • An acoustic and haptic feedback mechanism that helps provide quicker scanning and, according to the company, can reduce error rates by up to 33 percent.
  • The BLE-enabled, cloud-connected scanner allows for obtaining immediate results across the supply chain in real time and can be integrated with existing ERP and WMS platforms.

Lightest Weight Multi-Position Ladder
Addresses weight concerns while providing stability and durability.
May 7th, 2020
NOW Takes $331M Loss, Will Cut 1,250 Jobs
The oilfield products distributor, which does business as DistributionNOW, has also reduced its physical footprint to reflect lower demand.
May 6th, 2020
GPC: 2 of Motion Industries' 14 Product Lines Showing Growth
Genuine Parts Co. said COVID-19 hurt Q1 total sales by about 3 percent and outlined cost-savings actions going forward.
May 6th, 2020
IRCG Index: 6 Straight Weeks of Double-Digit Declines
Last week's decline accelerated for a third-straight week, with the largest sampled distributor's YoY decline at a whopping 43 percent.
May 5th, 2020
Detroit Automakers Look to Restart Plants in Mid-May
The companies and the UAW appear to be on board with a May 18 target to reopen North American factories.
May 5th, 2020
Kennametal Draws $500M Credit as April Sales Sink
The company said restructuring actions taken early in the quarter helped bear COVID-19 impacts, though further cost savings are still needed.
May 5th, 2020
Then & Now: Pricing Impacts & Tariff Strategies
History can teach us what to improve, but technology can show us how.
May 5th, 2020
ECM Industries Acquires ILSCO
ILSCO will become part of ECM, which consists of brands Gardner Bender, Sperry Instruments, King Innovation and Bergen Industries.
May 4th, 2020
EPLAN Partners with Revere Electric Supply
The partnership will provide customers with software and products to maximize performance across electrical, automation and mechatronic engineering.
May 4th, 2020
Is the Worker 'Essential,' or the Job?
We call workers "essential," but is that just referring to the work, not the people?
May 4th, 2020
Domestic Manufacturing Falls Again
Production, new orders, hiring and export orders all dropped faster in April than they did in March.
May 4th, 2020
Mexico Approves WESCO-Anixter Merger
It was one of the final hurdles left to clear in the $4.5 billion megadeal.
May 4th, 2020