Fastener Distributor Index Hits New Record-Low in April

On the bright side, respondents' six-month outlook improved slightly.

May 7th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Fastenersdfasdf
iStock

FCH Sourcing Network's monthly Fastener Distributor Index (FDI) set a new record-low during April amid worsening impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting the lowest mark in the index's nine-year history.

The FDI — operated by FCH in partnership with R.W. Baird — showed that April registered a seasonally-adjusted reading of 40.0, declining 4.4 points from March, which was already tied for the previous record-low.

For the index, any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion, whereas anything below 50.0 indicates contraction.

On the positive side, the FDI's forward-looking-indicator (FLI) — which measures distributor respondents' expectations for future fastener market conditions — showed some signs of stabilization by improving 2.9 points to 36.2

"Net, conditions remain very weak, but expectations for a gradual reopening of the economy have some participants leaning slightly more optimistic than previously," noted R.W. Baird analyst David Manthey, CFA, about the April FDI.

April's index included a seasonally-adjusted sales index that took another 20.6 point nosedive from March to a paltry mark of 14.0, compared to 54.9 just two months earlier. The sales index indicates that April selling conditions were at an all-time worst in the index's nine-year history.

The index indicated that April hiring stabilized, albeit at a low level. April's employment reading of 26.8 was near March's 27.0. Manthey said no FDI survey respondent noted higher employment levels compared to seasonal expectations for a second-straight month and that 46 percent characterized employment as below expectations — the highest such percentage in survey history.

In other April FDI metrics:

  • Supplier deliveries increased 8.1 points from March to 76.8
  • Respondent inventories increased 3.4 points from March to 68.3
  • Customer inventories dipped 1 point to 47.6
  • Month-to-month pricing jumped 9.8 points from March to 59.8
  • Year-to-year pricing improved 6.3 points from March to 67.1

Looking at expected activity levels over the next six months, sentiment shows a pessimistic outlook, though better than in March:

  • 54 percent of respondents expect lower activity over the next six months (73 percent in March)
  • 34 percent expect higher activity (16 percent in March)
  • 12 percent expect similar activity (March 11 percent)

Baird shared that FDI respondent commentary was downbeat, but that some are optimistic about future conditions. Respondent quotes included the following:

  • "We lost 80 percent of our sales. It will not get better if we continue the [shelter in place] since most of our customers are closed. Those that are open have limited work they are allowed to do at this time.”
  • “We are hoping for higher activity once the stay at home orders are lifted."
  • “April sales were down 14 percent. I expect May might be up slightly up because businesses seem to be opening up slowly.”
  • “Even with some states opening up, the climb back to normal levels I expect to be slow. Some manufacturing was already trying to recover from 2 slow quarters prior to the pandemic.”

See the full FDI April chart below:

Asfgagsfd

More in Economy
Machines on a vehicle assembly line at Ford&apos;s Chicago Assembly Plant, June 24, 2019.
Domestic Manufacturing Falls Again
Production, new orders, hiring and export orders all dropped faster in April than they did in March.
May 4th, 2020
I Stock 1152517548
March US Construction Spending Up 0.9%
Analysts believe big drops in activity will start showing up in the April report.
May 1st, 2020
In this June 24, 2019, file photo machines work on a Ford vehicle assembly line at Ford&apos;s Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago.
Manufacturing PMI Sinks to 41.5
The April-June quarter is expected to be by far the worst in US Commerce Department records dating back to 1947.
May 1st, 2020
Ep1 V2
Food, Packaging, IT Spends Up
Data from a new economic tracker shows a combination of huge spending drops, as well as sectors within U.S. manufacturing that are actually spending more despite COVID-19.
May 1st, 2020
Mohammad Ikram closes a large door to his business Hot Stop, fully stocked but closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Economists: Quick Recession Rebound Unlikely
Among their concerns is that the coronavirus could flare up again after the economy is re-opened.
Apr 30th, 2020
In this March 3 photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington.
Fed Likely to Hold Rates Near Zero
The Fed is confronting a deeply perilous moment for an economy that had looked robust just a few months ago.
Apr 29th, 2020
This April 26 photo shows gas prices displayed at a gas station in Hattiesburg, MS. With a barrel of crude oil costing less than a New York pizza, many US shale producers are being pushed to the brink of bankruptcy and experts are wondering when, and if, the oil industry will recover. The price of benchmark US crude oil closed at $12.34 a barrel Tuesday, April 28. At the start of the year, the price was around $60.
Q&A: Can Oil Bounce Back?
Oil prices were declining before the pandemic hit. As demand now sinks further, the industry is running out of places to store it.
Apr 29th, 2020
Warehouse 13
Index: Distributor Sales Down 15% Last Week
Indian River Consulting's Distributor Pandemic Revenue Index showed a modest worsening in sales for the week of April 20-24.
Apr 29th, 2020
A cyclist rides past shuttered businesses during the coronavirus outbreak on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J., Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
US Economy Shrank 4.8%
And the worst is yet to come.
Apr 29th, 2020
In this April 23, 2020 file photo, a sign is posted on a closed store in North Miami, Fla. Banks trying to submit applications for thousands of small businesses seeking coronavirus relief loans have hit a bottleneck for a second day at the Small Business Administration. Banking industry groups say the SBA&rsquo;s loan processing system is still unable to handle the volume of loan applications from business owners trying to get aid under the Paychceck Protection Program, part of the government&rsquo;s $2 trillion coronavirus aid program.
$50B in SBA Loans Approved
But the loan processing system is still unable to handle the heavy volume of applications.
Apr 28th, 2020
An employee has her temperature taken at the Toyota car factory in Onnaing, northern France, Monday, April 27, 2020.
Nations, States Chart Their Own Paths on Reopening
Hair salons, restaurants and beaches are opening in some states; elsewhere, such steps are weeks away.
Apr 27th, 2020
I Stock 1210633302
Economists' Outlook Darkens
A third of respondents said their companies had been “severely impacted."
Apr 27th, 2020