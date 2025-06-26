U.S. Economy Shrank 0.5% Between January and March

The decline was worse than two earlier estimates had revealed.

Paul Wiseman
Jun 26, 2025
A shopper pushes a cart in a Costco warehouse, Jan. 23, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
A shopper pushes a cart in a Costco warehouse, Jan. 23, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.5% annual pace from January through March as President Donald Trump's trade wars disrupted business, the Commerce Department reported Thursday in an unexpected downgrade from its previous estimate.

First-quarter growth sank under a surge of imports as companies in the United States rushed to bring in foreign goods before Trump could impose tariffs on them. The Commerce Department previously estimated that the economy fell 0.2% in the first quarter. Economists had forecast no change in the department's third and final estimate.

The January-March drop in gross domestic product — the nation's output of goods and services — reversed a 2.4% increase in the last three months of 2024 and marked the first time in three years that the economy contracted. Imports expanded 37.9%, fastest since 2020, and pushed GDP down by nearly 4.7 percentage points.

Consumer spending also slowed sharply, expanding just.0.5%, down from a robust 4% in fourth-quarter 2024 and sharp downgrade from the Commerce Department's previous estimate.

A category within the GDP data that measures the economy's underlying strength rose at a 1.9% annual rate from January through March, down from 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024. This category includes consumer spending and private investment but excludes volatile items like exports, inventories and government spending.

And federal government spending fell at a 4.6% annual pace, the biggest drop since 2022.

Trade deficits reduce GDP. But that's just a matter of mathematics. GDP is supposed to count only what's produced domestically, not stuff that comes in from abroad. So imports — which show up in the GDP report as consumer spending or business investment — have to be subtracted out to keep them from artificially inflating domestic production.

The first-quarter import influx likely won't be repeated in the April-June quarter and therefore shouldn't weigh on GDP. In fact, economists expect second-quarter growth to bounce back to 3% in the second quarter, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet.

The first look at April-June GDP growth is due July 30.

Latest in Economy
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
June 18, 2025
A shopper pushes a cart in a Costco warehouse, Jan. 23, 2025, Sheridan, Colo.
U.S. Economy Shrank 0.5% Between January and March
June 26, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing, June 24, 2025, Washington.
Powell Says Fed Rate Cut on Hold as Trump Demands Cuts
June 25, 2025
A shopper selects a carton of 18 Large Grade A eggs from a cooler in a Costco Warehouse in Cranberry, Pa., Jan. 28, 2025.
Americans Sour on U.S. Economy and Anxiety Over Tariffs Remains the Chief Culprit
June 25, 2025
Related Stories
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a Senate Banking Committee hearing, June 25, 2025, Washington.
Economy
Fed's Powell Repeats Warning About Tariffs
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing, June 24, 2025, Washington.
Economy
Powell Says Fed Rate Cut on Hold as Trump Demands Cuts
I Stock 1167033557
Economy
Slight Uptick in Metalformers' Optimism
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Economy
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
June 18, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing, June 24, 2025, Washington.
Economy
Powell Says Fed Rate Cut on Hold as Trump Demands Cuts
He told lawmakers that the central bank remains in a position to "wait and see.”
June 25, 2025
A shopper selects a carton of 18 Large Grade A eggs from a cooler in a Costco Warehouse in Cranberry, Pa., Jan. 28, 2025.
Economy
Americans Sour on U.S. Economy and Anxiety Over Tariffs Remains the Chief Culprit
The regression surprised economists, who had expected a small uptick this month.
June 25, 2025
I Stock 1167033557
Economy
Slight Uptick in Metalformers' Optimism
Daily shipping levels remained steady.
June 24, 2025
I Stock 113690314
Economy
Federal Reserve's Bowman Says Rate Cut Should Be on Table in July
The comments underscore the deep divisions among Fed officials.
June 24, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, June 18, 2025.
Economy
Federal Reserve Leaves Key Rate Unchanged as It Awaits the Impact of Tariffs
Fed officials still foresee two interest rate cuts by the end of the year.
June 18, 2025
I Stock 2177449826
Economy
April 2025 U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Total $212.8M, Up 2.7% from March
Year-to-date shipments totaled $818.3 million, a drop of 5.1% from the same period in 2024.
June 18, 2025
A 'Tariff Free' sign at an automobile dealership in Totowa, N.J., April 30, 2025.
Economy
Retail Sales Slide After a Spring Spending Surge to Beat Tariffs
The sales drop is hitting after sharp declines in consumer confidence this year.
June 17, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after speaking at the 75th anniversary conference of the Federal Reserve Board's International Finance Division, Washington, June 2, 2025.
Economy
Fed Officials in Limbo as Tariffs Complicate Rate Decision
Policymakers are expected to keep the key interest rate unchanged.
June 17, 2025
President Donald Trump drops papers as he meets with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada.
Economy
U.S., UK Strike Trade Deal on Auto, Aerospace Tariffs
How to handle steel production remains unresolved.
June 17, 2025
Sad Manufacturer
Economy
Tariffs Tank U.S. Manufacturing Outlook While China Grows, Report Says
"Tariffs have put a damper on what was expected to be a good year for global manufacturing."
June 16, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 21 At 9 04 25 Am 67dd720424d62
Economy
Rubix Launches ‘Uptime Index’ Manufacturing Indicator
The European distribution giant said that the index helps measure the industry’s “oxygen.”
June 13, 2025
A shopper passes by the display of cartons of eggs in a Walmart store, Feb. 7, 2025, Englewood, Colo.
Economy
Producer Prices Rise a Modest 2.6% in May
The readings were slightly lower than economists had forecast.
June 13, 2025
President Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 10, 2025.
Economy
Court Allows Collection of Tariffs as Challenges Continue
The court added that it would expedite the case and hear arguments late next month.
June 12, 2025
I Stock 1401542693 (1)
Economy
Inflation Rose Slightly Last Month as Grocery Prices Ticked Higher
Core prices rose 2.8% for the third straight month.
June 11, 2025