Trump Pulls Nomination of E.J. Antoni to Lead Bureau of Labor Statistics, AP Source Says

The Senate received paperwork formally withdrawing the nomination on Tuesday.

Seung Min KimJosh Boak
Oct 1, 2025
President Trump speaks in the Oval Office, Sept. 30, 2025.
President Trump speaks in the Oval Office, Sept. 30, 2025.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is withdrawing the nomination of E.J. Antoni to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, according to a White House official and an AP source who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the action, which has yet to be publicly announced.

The White House official declined to say the reasons for withdrawing the nomination, only to say that Antoni was a talented economist and that President Donald Trump plans to announce a new nominee soon. The Senate received paperwork formally withdrawing Antoni's nomination on Tuesday.

Antoni's nomination, announced in August, was an attempt by Trump to gain greater control over the federal agency responsible for producing key economic data, including the monthly jobs report and consumer price index, which is used to measure inflation. As the chief economist at The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, he was a major critic of the BLS. Yet most economists saw him as overtly partisan and warned that his basic misreads on recessions, import prices and other measures made him a risk to lead the federal agency.

Kyle Pomerleau, a tax expert for the conservative American Enterprise Institute, wrote on X after Antoni's nomination in August: "There are a lot of competent conservative economists that could do this job. E.J. is not one of them."

Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation and Heritage Action, said in a statement that Antoni "continues to be one of the sharpest economic minds in the country" and that he "was the right man for the job" at the BLS. But the statement said that Antoni would remain at the conservative think tank instead of taking a job in the government.

Other details emerged about Antoni that caused worry about his credibility as an economic scorekeeper. NBC News reported that Antoni was in the crowd outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. And observers found that the wall art behind Antoni during interviews on TV was of the German battleship Bismarck used by the Nazis in World War II.

Financial disclosures show that Antoni earned in excess of $495,000 for his work at The Heritage Foundation, in addition to other payments for speeches and consulting.

Trump fired Erika McEntarfer as BLS commissioner on Aug. 1 after the July jobs report showed a rapid slowdown in hiring, with job gains in May and June revised much lower than initially estimated.

The White House has maintained that it wants accurate figures after a series of downward revisions to the jobs report, but Trump has said on his social media site that the numbers were rigged to undermine him politically.

In the four months after Trump initially announced his country-by-country tariffs, job gains have averaged less than 27,000 a month. The slowdown was severe enough for the Federal Reserve in September to cut its benchmark rate in hopes of stabilizing the job market.

The White House also on Tuesday withdrew the nomination of Brian Quintenz to join the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as chairman. A White House official, insisting on anonymity to discuss the decision, called Quintenz a trusted ally and said that a new nominee would be forthcoming.

CNN first reported the withdrawal of Antoni's nomination.

Latest in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
September 30, 2025
President Trump speaks in the Oval Office, Sept. 30, 2025.
Trump Pulls Nomination of E.J. Antoni to Lead Bureau of Labor Statistics
October 1, 2025
Shoppers walk by a clothing store, Sept. 25, 2025, Miami Beach, Fla.
Consumer Confidence Declines Again as Americans Fret Over Prices, Job Market
October 1, 2025
Volvo trucks are seen at a dealership, Sept. 26, 2025, LaVergne, Tenn.
Trump Finds New Trade Targets: Pharmaceuticals, Kitchen Cabinets, Heavy Trucks
September 29, 2025
Related Stories
Shoppers walk by a clothing store, Sept. 25, 2025, Miami Beach, Fla.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Declines Again as Americans Fret Over Prices, Job Market
Volvo trucks are seen at a dealership, Sept. 26, 2025, LaVergne, Tenn.
Economy
Trump Finds New Trade Targets: Pharmaceuticals, Kitchen Cabinets, Heavy Trucks
U.S. Supreme Court, Washington.
Economy
Greenspan, Bernanke, Yellen Urge Supreme Court to Let Fed Governor Keep Her Job
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Economy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
September 30, 2025
Shoppers walk by a clothing store, Sept. 25, 2025, Miami Beach, Fla.
Economy
Consumer Confidence Declines Again as Americans Fret Over Prices, Job Market
Consumers’ assessments of their current economic situation dipped by 7 points.
October 1, 2025
Volvo trucks are seen at a dealership, Sept. 26, 2025, LaVergne, Tenn.
Economy
Trump Finds New Trade Targets: Pharmaceuticals, Kitchen Cabinets, Heavy Trucks
The truck tariff could be aimed at Mexico, where many are produced.
September 29, 2025
U.S. Supreme Court, Washington.
Economy
Greenspan, Bernanke, Yellen Urge Supreme Court to Let Fed Governor Keep Her Job
No president has fired a sitting Fed governor in the agency’s 112-year history.
September 26, 2025
An employee works at a cash register in a grocery store in Schaumburg, Ill., Sept. 18, 2025.
Economy
Fed's Favored Inflation Gauge Accelerates Slightly
The personal consumption expenditures price index was up 2.7% compared to a year earlier.
September 26, 2025
I Stock 2196372572
Economy
Metalformers' Economic Optimism Continues to Decline
Average daily shipping levels dipped slightly this month.
September 25, 2025
The U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, Dec. 7, 2024.
Economy
U.S. Economy Expanded at a Surprising 3.8% Pace in Second Quarter
Forecasters had expected to see 3.3% growth.
September 25, 2025
A 'Now Hiring' sign at a retail store in Schaumburg, Ill., Sept. 18, 2025.
Economy
Fewer Americans File for Jobless Benefits Despite Signs of Slowing Labor Market
Though layoffs remain historically low, recent data has raised concerns.
September 25, 2025
President Donald Trump holds charts in the Oval Office, Aug. 7, 2025.
Economy
The Economy Was a Strength for Trump in his First Term; Not Anymore
Just 37% of U.S. adults approve of Trump’s handling of the economy.
September 25, 2025
Rolls of finished steel at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility Granite City, Ill., June 28, 2018.
Economy
White House Says It Blocked U.S. Steel's Decision to Stop Processing at Illinois Plant
Granite City Works is protected under provisions of a national security agreement through 2027.
September 25, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Sept. 17, 2025, Washington.
Economy
Powell Signals Federal Reserve to Move Slowly on Interest Rate Cuts
If rates are cut “too aggressively,” Powell said, “we could leave the inflation job unfinished."
September 24, 2025
I Stock 1006017064
Economy
July Cutting Tool Orders Up Nearly 10% Year-Over-Year
Year-to-date shipments totaled $1.45 billion, down 2.9% from the same period last year.
September 23, 2025
Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, walks at the White House, June 17, 2025.
Economy
Trump's Federal Reserve Appointee Seeks Steeper Rate Cuts
Stephen Miran said the Fed's rate should be closer to 2.5% instead of the current 4.1%.
September 23, 2025
President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One, Sept. 21, 2025.
Economy
Supreme Court to Weigh Expanding Trump’s Power to Shape Agencies
The high court allowed the firing of an FTC commissioner while the case plays out.
September 23, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after a news conference in Washington, Sept. 17, 2025.
Economy
Federal Reserve Shows Unexpected Unity, Independence as It Weathers Trump's Attacks
In the end, the vote for a quarter-point rate cut was nearly unanimous.
September 19, 2025