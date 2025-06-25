Powell Says Fed Rate Cut Is on Hold Even as Trump Demands Cuts

He told lawmakers that the central bank remains in a position to "wait and see.”

Christopher Rugaber
Jun 25, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing, June 24, 2025, Washington.
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing, June 24, 2025, Washington.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will continue to wait and see how the economy evolves before deciding whether to reduce its key interest rate, Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, a stance directly at odds with President Donald Trump's calls for immediate cuts.

"For the time being, we are well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before considering any adjustments to our policy stance," Powell said in testimony Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee.

Several Republicans on the committee pushed Powell to consider reducing borrowing costs more quickly, as soon as its next meeting at the end of July. But on the whole, the hearing was uniformly polite and Powell did not face sharp criticism over the Fed's decision to leave its rate unchanged.

Members of both parties thanked Powell for maintaining his focus on the Fed's dual mission of controlling inflation and supporting maximum employment. Powell has often cited his support in Congress as a bulwark against Trump's attacks.

Trump lashed out again early Tuesday, posting on his social media site: "I hope Congress really works this very dumb, hardheaded person, over. We will be paying for his incompetence for many years to come."

Several Republicans asked Powell why the central bank has yet to lower borrowing costs. Powell responded that most economists, inside and outside the Fed, still expect tariffs to push inflation higher, and Fed policymakers want to see what happens over the next couple of months before making any changes.

"We do expect tariff inflation to show up more," Powell said. "We really don't know how much of that's going to be passed through the consumer. We have to wait and see."

Under questioning, Powell acknowledged that tariffs might not push up inflation as much as economists forecast. That, he said, could lead the Fed to reduce rates more quickly. A sharp rise in the unemployment rate could also spur the Fed to cut borrowing costs more quickly, he said.

"We could see inflation come in not as strong as we expect," he said. "And if that were the case, that would tend to suggest cutting sooner." But when asked specifically about July, Powell declined to comment.

Powell also said he expected to see tariffs' impact on prices emerge in the next few months, starting in June. The June inflation report will be released July 15.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat from New Jersey, asked Powell whether Trump's "bullying" would impact the Fed's decision-making.

Powell said the Fed wants to "deliver a good economy for the benefit of the American people, and that's it."

"Anything else is kind of a distraction," Powell added. "We always do what we think is the right thing to do, and we live with the consequences. I don't know how else to do the job."

The Fed's 19-member interest rate setting committee, led by the chair, decides whether to cut or raise borrowing costs. They typically increase rates to cool the economy to fight or prevent inflation, and lower rates when the economy is weak to boost borrowing and spending.

The Fed's committee voted unanimously last week to keep its key rate unchanged, though the Fed also released forecasts of future rate cuts that revealed emerging divisions among the policymakers. Seven projected no rate cuts at all this year, two just one, while 10 forecast at least two reductions.

The Fed chair said the bump to inflation from tariffs could be temporary, or it could lead to a more persistent bout of inflation.

The Fed's "obligation," Powell said, "is ... to prevent a one-time increase in the price level from becoming an ongoing inflation problem."

At a news conference last week, Powell suggested the Fed would monitor how the economy evolves over the summer in response to Trump's tariffs, hinting that a rate cut wouldn't occur until September.

Yet two high-profile members of the Fed's governing board, Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, have since suggested the central bank could cut its rate as early as July. Both officials were appointed by Trump during his first term and Waller is often mentioned as a potential replacement for Powell when his term ends next May. Powell was also appointed by Trump in late 2017.

Other officials, however, are still cautious about rate reductions. Beth Hammack, president of the Federal Reserve's Cleveland branch, said Tuesday that given the uncertainty enveloping the economy, rates may be on hold for "quite some time" before the Fed decides to make "very modest cuts."

Trump is urging the Fed to cut rates to save the U.S. government money on interest payments affixed to the vast national debt. Yet the Fed has long resisted consideration of the government's financing costs when making interest rate decisions, preferring instead to focus on the health of the economy and inflation..

Waller, in an interview Friday, said that lowering the government's borrowing costs is "not our job" and added that it was up to Congress and the White House to reduce the budget deficit.

Trump meanwhile, on social media Tuesday repeated his false claim that the European Central Bank has cut its key rate ten times while the Fed has not cut at all. In fact, in the last 12 months the ECB has reduced its rate eight times and the Fed has done so three times, all late last year.

The Fed's cuts last year lowered its rate to about 4.3%. Since then it has put reductions on pause out of concern that Trump's tariffs lead to inflation. The president has slapped a 10% duty on all imports, along with an additional 30% levy on goods from China, 50% on steel and aluminum, and 25% on autos.

Yet inflation has steadily cooled this year despite widespread concerns among economists about the impact of tariffs. The consumer price index ticked up just 0.1% from April to May, the government said last week, a sign that price pressures are muted.

Latest in Economy
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
June 18, 2025
A shopper selects a carton of 18 Large Grade A eggs from a cooler in a Costco Warehouse in Cranberry, Pa., Jan. 28, 2025.
Americans Sour on U.S. Economy and Anxiety Over Tariffs Remains the Chief Culprit
June 25, 2025
I Stock 1167033557
Slight Uptick in Metalformers' Optimism
June 24, 2025
I Stock 113690314
Federal Reserve's Bowman Says Rate Cut Should Be on Table in July
June 24, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1167033557
Economy
Slight Uptick in Metalformers' Optimism
I Stock 113690314
Economy
Federal Reserve's Bowman Says Rate Cut Should Be on Table in July
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, June 18, 2025.
Economy
Federal Reserve Leaves Key Rate Unchanged as It Awaits the Impact of Tariffs
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Economy
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
June 18, 2025
I Stock 1167033557
Economy
Slight Uptick in Metalformers' Optimism
Daily shipping levels remained steady.
June 24, 2025
I Stock 113690314
Economy
Federal Reserve's Bowman Says Rate Cut Should Be on Table in July
The comments underscore the deep divisions among Fed officials.
June 24, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, June 18, 2025.
Economy
Federal Reserve Leaves Key Rate Unchanged as It Awaits the Impact of Tariffs
Fed officials still foresee two interest rate cuts by the end of the year.
June 18, 2025
I Stock 2177449826
Economy
April 2025 U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Total $212.8M, Up 2.7% from March
Year-to-date shipments totaled $818.3 million, a drop of 5.1% from the same period in 2024.
June 18, 2025
A 'Tariff Free' sign at an automobile dealership in Totowa, N.J., April 30, 2025.
Economy
Retail Sales Slide After a Spring Spending Surge to Beat Tariffs
The sales drop is hitting after sharp declines in consumer confidence this year.
June 17, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after speaking at the 75th anniversary conference of the Federal Reserve Board's International Finance Division, Washington, June 2, 2025.
Economy
Fed Officials in Limbo as Tariffs Complicate Rate Decision
Policymakers are expected to keep the key interest rate unchanged.
June 17, 2025
President Donald Trump drops papers as he meets with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada.
Economy
U.S., UK Strike Trade Deal on Auto, Aerospace Tariffs
How to handle steel production remains unresolved.
June 17, 2025
Sad Manufacturer
Economy
Tariffs Tank U.S. Manufacturing Outlook While China Grows, Report Says
"Tariffs have put a damper on what was expected to be a good year for global manufacturing."
June 16, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 21 At 9 04 25 Am 67dd720424d62
Economy
Rubix Launches ‘Uptime Index’ Manufacturing Indicator
The European distribution giant said that the index helps measure the industry’s “oxygen.”
June 13, 2025
A shopper passes by the display of cartons of eggs in a Walmart store, Feb. 7, 2025, Englewood, Colo.
Economy
Producer Prices Rise a Modest 2.6% in May
The readings were slightly lower than economists had forecast.
June 13, 2025
President Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 10, 2025.
Economy
Court Allows Collection of Tariffs as Challenges Continue
The court added that it would expedite the case and hear arguments late next month.
June 12, 2025
I Stock 1401542693 (1)
Economy
Inflation Rose Slightly Last Month as Grocery Prices Ticked Higher
Core prices rose 2.8% for the third straight month.
June 11, 2025
I Stock 458861767
Economy
Machinery Orders Continue Upswing Despite Typical April Decline
Some of the strong demand could be attributed to "front-running the coming tariffs on imported goods."
June 9, 2025
A 'Tariff Free' sign displayed at a car dealership in Totowa, N.J., April 30, 2025.
Economy
Trump's Tariffs Would Cut Deficits but Shrink the Economy, CBO Says
The estimates largely confirmed what other economic models have predicted.
June 5, 2025