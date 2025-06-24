Slight Uptick in Metalformers' Optimism

Daily shipping levels remained steady.

Precision Metalforming Association
Jun 24, 2025
I Stock 1167033557
iStock.com/LYagovy
CLEVELAND — Metalforming manufacturers forecast an uptick in economic activity in the next three months, according to the June 2025 Precision Metalforming Association Business Conditions Report. 
 
Prepared monthly, PMA’s report provides an economic indicator for the next three months of manufacturing, sampling 93 metalforming companies in the United States and Canada.
 
PMA’s June report shows that 24% of surveyed manufacturers anticipate an increase in general economic activity in the next three months (up from 16% in May), 48% predict no change in activity (compared to 46% in May) and 28% expect a decrease in activity (compared to 38% last month).
 
Metalformers also predict a slight improvement in incoming orders, with 24% of survey respondents anticipating an increase in orders in the next three months (compared to 22% in May), 47% expecting no change (compared to 44% last month) and 29% forecasting a decrease in orders (down from 34% reported in May).
 
Current average daily shipping levels remained steady in June, with 42% reporting no change in shipping orders (the same percentage reported in May), 29% reporting an increase in shipping levels (compared to 30% last month) and 29% reporting a decrease in levels (compared to 28% in May). 
 
The survey also showed that 13% of respondents had workers on short time or layoff in June (up from 9% in May), while 35% are currently expanding their workforce (compared to 32% in May). Thirteen percent of respondents reported an increase in lead times in June, up from 12% in May.
 
“PMA’s latest Business Conditions Report shows the first uptick in member optimism in three months,” said PMA President David Klotz. “That’s welcome news, but manufacturers are still facing serious challenges — particularly ongoing trade uncertainty, including the recent doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs to 50 percent. U.S. metal-using manufacturers are already paying significantly more for steel than their global competitors. If that cost gap continues to widen, customers will increasingly turn to imported finished products — undermining our members’ competitiveness and putting American jobs at risk.”
 
“At the same time, our members are encouraged by the pro-manufacturing provisions in the reconciliation bill moving through Congress,” Klotz continued. “The predictability this legislation provides is critical to their ability to invest in R&D, upgrade equipment and hire more American workers.”
 
Full report results are available at pma.org.
Latest in Economy
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
June 18, 2025
I Stock 113690314
Federal Reserve's Bowman Says Rate Cut Should Be on Table in July
June 24, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, June 18, 2025.
Federal Reserve Leaves Key Rate Unchanged as It Awaits the Impact of Tariffs
June 18, 2025
I Stock 2177449826
April 2025 U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Total $212.8M, Up 2.7% from March
June 18, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 113690314
Economy
Federal Reserve's Bowman Says Rate Cut Should Be on Table in July
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, June 18, 2025.
Economy
Federal Reserve Leaves Key Rate Unchanged as It Awaits the Impact of Tariffs
I Stock 2177449826
Economy
April 2025 U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Total $212.8M, Up 2.7% from March
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Economy
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
June 18, 2025
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, June 18, 2025.
Economy
Federal Reserve Leaves Key Rate Unchanged as It Awaits the Impact of Tariffs
Fed officials still foresee two interest rate cuts by the end of the year.
June 18, 2025
I Stock 2177449826
Economy
April 2025 U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Total $212.8M, Up 2.7% from March
Year-to-date shipments totaled $818.3 million, a drop of 5.1% from the same period in 2024.
June 18, 2025
A 'Tariff Free' sign at an automobile dealership in Totowa, N.J., April 30, 2025.
Economy
Retail Sales Slide After a Spring Spending Surge to Beat Tariffs
The sales drop is hitting after sharp declines in consumer confidence this year.
June 17, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after speaking at the 75th anniversary conference of the Federal Reserve Board's International Finance Division, Washington, June 2, 2025.
Economy
Fed Officials in Limbo as Tariffs Complicate Rate Decision
Policymakers are expected to keep the key interest rate unchanged.
June 17, 2025
President Donald Trump drops papers as he meets with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada.
Economy
U.S., UK Strike Trade Deal on Auto, Aerospace Tariffs
How to handle steel production remains unresolved.
June 17, 2025
Sad Manufacturer
Economy
Tariffs Tank U.S. Manufacturing Outlook While China Grows, Report Says
"Tariffs have put a damper on what was expected to be a good year for global manufacturing."
June 16, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 21 At 9 04 25 Am 67dd720424d62
Economy
Rubix Launches ‘Uptime Index’ Manufacturing Indicator
The European distribution giant said that the index helps measure the industry’s “oxygen.”
June 13, 2025
A shopper passes by the display of cartons of eggs in a Walmart store, Feb. 7, 2025, Englewood, Colo.
Economy
Producer Prices Rise a Modest 2.6% in May
The readings were slightly lower than economists had forecast.
June 13, 2025
President Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 10, 2025.
Economy
Court Allows Collection of Tariffs as Challenges Continue
The court added that it would expedite the case and hear arguments late next month.
June 12, 2025
I Stock 1401542693 (1)
Economy
Inflation Rose Slightly Last Month as Grocery Prices Ticked Higher
Core prices rose 2.8% for the third straight month.
June 11, 2025
I Stock 458861767
Economy
Machinery Orders Continue Upswing Despite Typical April Decline
Some of the strong demand could be attributed to "front-running the coming tariffs on imported goods."
June 9, 2025
A 'Tariff Free' sign displayed at a car dealership in Totowa, N.J., April 30, 2025.
Economy
Trump's Tariffs Would Cut Deficits but Shrink the Economy, CBO Says
The estimates largely confirmed what other economic models have predicted.
June 5, 2025
The entrance to the Labor Department near the Capitol in Washington, May 7, 2020.
Economy
Inflation Data Threatened by Government Hiring Freeze
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said it is “reducing sample in areas across the country.”
June 5, 2025
U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant, Braddock, Pa., April 11, 2025.
Economy
U.S. Growth Likely to Slow to 1.6% This Year, OECD Says
The group also expects the world's largest economy to slow further next year.
June 4, 2025