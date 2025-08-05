Federal Reserve Governor Kugler Steps Down, Giving Trump Slot to Fill

Kugler would have completed her term in January.

Christopher Rugaber
Aug 5, 2025
Adriana Kugler speaks during the Senate Banking Committee hearing on her nomination to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, June 21, 2023, Capitol Hill.
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve announced Friday that governor Adriana Kugler will step down next week, opening up a spot on the central bank's powerful board that President Donald Trump will be able to fill.

Kugler, who did not participate in the Fed's policy meeting earlier this week, would have completed her term in January. Instead, she will retire Aug. 8. She did not provide a reason for stepping down in her resignation letter.

Federal Reserve governors vote on the central bank's interest rate decisions and also on changes to bank regulations and other financial rules.

The Trump administration could take advantage of Kugler's resignation and appoint a potential replacement for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to replace her. Powell, who has been repeatedly attacked by Trump for not reducing the Fed's key short-term interest rate, completes his term as chair in May 2026.

Trump said Friday afternoon he was "very happy" to have an opportunity to name someone to the Fed's board. Several names have been floated as potential replacements for Powell, including Kevin Hassett, currently a top economic adviser to Trump, and Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor from 2006 to 2011.

Asked about potential candidates, Trump said he has "about three very good – I've got a lot of good candidates."

Trump has continued his attacks on the Fed since Powell said Wednesday that the central bank would keep its short-term interest rate unchanged. Powell also said the Fed could take months to evaluate the impact of tariffs on the economy before deciding to cut rates, as Trump has demanded.

Powell is "a stubborn MORON, must substantially lower interest rates, NOW," Trump posted early Friday morning, before the monthly jobs report was released. That report showed hiring slowed in July and was much lower in May and June than had been initially reported.

Kugler was appointed to the Fed's seven-member board of governors by former President Joe Biden in September 2023. She was the first Hispanic Fed governor, and prior to joining the Fed, was a professor at Georgetown University and was the U.S. representative to the World Bank. She will return to the Georgetown faculty in the fall.

"I am proud to have tackled this role with integrity, a strong commitment to serving the public, and with a data-driven approach strongly based on my expertise in labor markets and inflation," she said in her resignation letter.

In her last speech as a Fed governor two weeks ago, Kugler expressed support for Powell's view that the central bank should keep rates unchanged while officials monitor the economy to see how Trump's tariffs affect inflation and the economy.

Trump, meanwhile, has said he will appoint Fed officials who favor cutting rates.

One complication is that Powell's term as chair ends in May 2026. But his position on the Fed's governing board lasts through January 2028. As a result, he could stay on the board even after stepping down as chair, and simply remain as one of seven governors.

There is some precedent for such a step: Marriner Eccles, who served as Fed chair in the 1930s, remained on the board after completing his term as chair.

If Powell took such a step, that would mean whomever the Trump administration chose to replace Kugler could then be elevated to chair after Powell finishes as chair in May 2026. In other words, to get their choice of Fed Chair in 2026, the Trump White House may choose to appoint that person to replace Kugler as governor, and then elevate them to Fed chair in May 2026.

Powell has declined to answer at the last two press conferences whether he will leave the board when he is done as chair.

Adriana Kugler speaks during the Senate Banking Committee hearing on her nomination to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, June 21, 2023, Capitol Hill.
