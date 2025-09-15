Fed Governor Lisa Cook Claimed 2nd Residence as 'Vacation Home,' Undercutting Trump Fraud Claims

Trump appointee Bill Pulte had accused Cook of claiming two “primary residences.”

Lindsay WhitehurstChristopher Rugaber
Sep 15, 2025
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook during a meeting in Washington, June 25, 2025.
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook during a meeting in Washington, June 25, 2025.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook referred to a condominium she purchased in June 2021 as a "vacation home" in a loan estimate, a characterization that could undermine claims by the Trump administration that she committed mortgage fraud.

President Donald Trump has sought to fire Cook "for cause," relying on allegations that Cook claimed both the condo and another property as her primary residence simultaneously, as he looks to reshape the central bank to orchestrate a steep cut to interest rates. Documents obtained by The Associated Press also showed that on a second form submitted by Cook to gain a security clearance, she described the property as a "second home."

Cook sued the Trump administration to block her firing, the first time a president has sought to remove a member of the seven-person board of governors. Cook secured an injunction Tuesday that allows her to remain as a Fed governor.

The administration has appealed the ruling and asked for an emergency ruling by Monday, just before the Fed is set to meet and decide whether to reduce its key interest rate. Most economists expect they will cut the rate by a quarter point.

Bill Pulte, a Trump appointee to the agency that regulates mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has accused Cook of signing separate documents in which she allegedly said that both the Atlanta property and a home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, also purchased in June 2021, were both "primary residences." Pulte submitted a criminal referral to the Justice Department, which has opened an investigation.

Claiming a home as a "primary residence" can result in better down payment and mortgage terms than if one of the homes is classified as a vacation home.

The descriptions of Cook's properties were first reported by Reuters.

Fulton County tax records show Cook has never claimed a homestead exemption on the condo, which allows someone who uses a property as their primary residence to reduce their property taxes, since buying it in 2021.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Latest in Economy
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 9, 2025
The west front of the Capitol, Washington, Sept. 11, 2025.
Unemployment, Inflation, GDP Growth to Be Worse than Projected, Budget Office Says
September 15, 2025
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook during a meeting in Washington, June 25, 2025.
Fed Governor Claimed 2nd Residence as 'Vacation Home,' Undercutting Fraud Claims
September 15, 2025
I Stock 1618818476
Metalworking Machinery Orders Up More than 20% in July
September 11, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1618818476
Economy
Metalworking Machinery Orders Up More than 20% in July
I Stock 1264709557
Economy
Labor Department Watchdog to Audit BLS Jobs, Inflation Reports
I Stock 152496715 (1)
Economy
Trump Takes One Step Back, Another Forward in Attempt to Reshape the Fed
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
September 1, 2025
The west front of the Capitol, Washington, Sept. 11, 2025.
Economy
Unemployment, Inflation, GDP Growth to Be Worse than Projected, Budget Office Says
The economic picture is expected to steady in subsequent years.
September 15, 2025
I Stock 1618818476
Economy
Metalworking Machinery Orders Up More than 20% in July
Despite strong order value levels, the number of units ordered lagged behind historical trends.
September 11, 2025
I Stock 1264709557
Economy
Labor Department Watchdog to Audit BLS Jobs, Inflation Reports
Both reports are considered definitive measures of two key aspects of the U.S. economy.
September 11, 2025
I Stock 152496715 (1)
Economy
Trump Takes One Step Back, Another Forward in Attempt to Reshape the Fed
Over time, Trump will almost certainly get the lower short-term interest rate he is seeking.
September 11, 2025
A personal shopper gathers items to fill an online grocery order in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.
Economy
Rising Inflation, Deteriorating Job Market Puts the Fed, and Americans, in a Difficult Spot
Consumer prices saw the biggest jump since January.
September 11, 2025
A shopper pushes a cart loaded with paper goods through the parking lot of a Costco warehouse, Aug. 12, 2025, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Economy
U.S. Supply Chain Prices Unexpectedly Fell 0.1% in August
The numbers might be a sign that companies are absorbing the costs of sweeping tariffs.
September 10, 2025
A construction worker carries steel decking at the site of a construction of a housing project, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Portland, Maine.
Economy
Employers Added 911,000 Fewer Jobs than Originally Reported
New data shows the U.S. job market was much weaker than thought in 2024 — as well as this year.
September 9, 2025
Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve member Lisa Cook speaks at the Federal Reserve building, Washington, Sept. 23, 2022.
Economy
Justice Department Probes Mortgage Fraud Claims Against Fed Governor
The investigation comes amid a high-stakes legal fight over President Trump's bid to oust Lisa Cook.
September 9, 2025
President Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sept. 5, 2025.
Economy
Trump's Job Market Promises Fall Flat as Hiring Collapses and Inflation Ticks Up
New data exposed a widening gap between the economy Trump promised and a more anemic reality.
September 8, 2025
Chairman of European Parliament's Committee on International Trade Bernd Lange attends a news conference in Jakarta, April 16, 2025.
Economy
Head of EU Trade Committee Has 'Doubts' About Deal with U.S.
The deal could be amended during the legislative approval process.
September 8, 2025
A construction worker carries steel decking at a construction site, Portland, Maine, July 31, 2025.
Economy
Hiring Stalls as Companies Reluctant to Expand in Uncertain Landscape
U.S. employers added just 22,000 jobs last month as the labor market continued to cool.
September 5, 2025
I Stock 1408436391
Economy
ISM Reports August Manufacturing PMI of 48.7%
Production and employment also contracted.
September 2, 2025
Washers stand on display near the entrance to a Costco warehouse Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Sheridan, Colo.
Economy
Key Inflation Gauge Holds Mostly Steady, Though Core Inflation Ticks Higher
While inflation is lower than its peak three years ago, it's still running above the Fed’s target.
August 29, 2025
Lisa Cook, right, takes the oath of office to become a member of the Federal Reserve Board, May 23, 2022, Washington.
Economy
Fed Official Sues Trump Over Attempt to Fire Her
The unprecedented legal battle could reshape the Fed’s longstanding political independence.
August 29, 2025