Federal Reserve Cuts Key Rate for First Time This Year

The Fed also projected that it would also do so twice more before the end of the year.

Christopher Rugaber
Sep 18, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, Sept. 17, 2025.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, Sept. 17, 2025.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by a quarter-point Wednesday and projected it would do so twice more this year as concern grows at the central bank about the health of the nation's labor market.

The move is the Fed's first cut since December and lowered its short-term rate to about 4.1%, down from 4.3%. Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, had kept their rate unchanged this year as they evaluated the impact of tariffs, tighter immigration enforcement, and other Trump administration policies on inflation and the economy.

Yet the central bank's focus has shifted quickly from inflation, which remains modestly above its 2% target, to jobs, as hiring has grounded nearly to a halt in recent months and the unemployment rate has ticked higher. Lower interest rates could reduce borrowing costs for mortgages, car loans, and business loans, and boost growth and hiring.

"It's really the risks that we're seeing to the labor market that were the focus of today's decision," Powell said at a press conference following the Fed's two-day meeting.

Still, Powell did not lay the groundwork for a rapid series of cuts, disappointing some investors. Fed officials, in a set of projections also released Wednesday, signaled that they expect to reduce their key rate twice more this year, but just once in 2026. Before the meeting, investors on Wall Street had projected five cuts for the rest of this year and next.

And Powell noted that the committee was pretty evenly split on whether to cut rates once or twice more this year. As a result, he said that the projected cuts should be seen as more a "probability" than a "certainty."

Powell and the Fed "wanted to be noncommital, wanted to be careful, and wanted to be data dependent and keep all their options open for future policy," said Matt Luzzetti, chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank.

The broad S&P 500 stock index ticked down 0.1% by the close of trading, while the Nasdaq also fell. The Dow Jones industrial average moved up 0.5%.

Just one Fed policymaker dissented from the decision: Stephen Miran, who President Donald Trump appointed and was confirmed by the Senate in a rushed vote late Monday just hours before the meeting began. Miran preferred a larger half-point cut, but Powell told reporters there wasn't "very much support" for the bigger-size cut among Fed officials.

Many economists had forecast there would be additional dissents, and the meeting's outcome suggests that Powell was able to patch together a show of unity from a committee that includes Miran and two other Trump appointees from his first term, as well as a Fed governor, Lisa Cook, whom Trump is seeking to fire.

Still, there were still significant differences among the 19 officials on the Fed's rate-setting committee about where the Fed should go next. Seven policymakers indicated they don't support any further cuts, while two supported just one more and 10 favor at least two more. One official — likely Miran — indicated that they would support several large cuts to bring the Fed's rate to 2.9% by year's end. Fed officials submit their forecasts of future rate moves anonymously.

Powell said the wide divergence reflects the uncertain outlook for the economy, given that inflation remains stubborn even as hiring has stumbled.

"There are no risk-free paths now," Powell said. "It's not incredibly obvious what to do."

The Fed is facing both a challenging economic environment and threats to its traditional independence from day-to-day politics. At the same time that hiring has weakened, inflation remains stubbornly elevated. It rose 2.9% in August from a year ago, according to the consumer price index, up from 2.7% in July and noticeably above the Fed's 2% target.

It's unusual to have weaker hiring and elevated inflation, because typically a slowing economy causes consumers to pull back on spending, cooling price hikes. Powell suggested last month that sluggish growth could keep inflation in check even if tariffs lift prices further.

Separately, Trump's attempted firing of Cook is the first time a president has tried to remove a Fed governor in the central bank's 112-year history, and has been seen by many legal scholars as an unprecedented attack on the Fed's independence. His administration has accused Cook of mortgage fraud, but the accusation has come in the context of Trump's extensive criticism of Powell and the Fed for not cutting rates much faster and steeper.

An appeals court late Monday upheld an earlier ruling that the firing violated Cook's due process rights. A lower court had also previously ruled that Trump did not provide sufficient justification to remove Cook. Also late Monday, the Senate voted to approve Miran's nomination, and he was quickly sworn in Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, Trump said Fed officials "have to make their own choice" on rates but added that "they should listen to smart people like me." Trump has said the Fed should reduce rates by three full percentage points.

When asked what the signs would be that the Fed is no longer functioning independent of political pressure, Powell said, "I don't believe we'll ever get to that place. We're doing our work exactly as we always have now."

The Fed's move to cut rates puts it in a different spot from many other central banks overseas. Last week, the European Central Bank left its benchmark rate unchanged, as inflation has largely cooled and the economy has seen limited damage, so far, from U.S. tariffs. On Friday, the Bank of England is also expected to keep its rate on hold as inflation, at 3.8%, remains higher than in the United States.

Latest in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
September 1, 2025
Machine Shop 000080628627 Medium
How the One Big Beautiful Bill is Reshaping Capital Investments
September 16, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney walks through a manufacturing facility ahead of a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.
Democrats Plan to Force Senate Vote on Trump's Tariffs on Canada, Brazil
September 16, 2025
Manufacturing
U.S. Among Top 3 Markets Manufacturers Are Leaving
September 16, 2025
Related Stories
Machine Shop 000080628627 Medium
Economy
How the One Big Beautiful Bill is Reshaping Capital Investments
Prime Minister Mark Carney walks through a manufacturing facility ahead of a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.
Economy
Democrats Plan to Force Senate Vote on Trump's Tariffs on Canada, Brazil
Manufacturing
Economy
U.S. Among Top 3 Markets Manufacturers Are Leaving
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Economy
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
September 1, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney walks through a manufacturing facility ahead of a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.
Economy
Democrats Plan to Force Senate Vote on Trump's Tariffs on Canada, Brazil
Two resolutions look to terminate the national emergencies Trump declared to justify the tariffs.
September 16, 2025
Manufacturing
Economy
U.S. Among Top 3 Markets Manufacturers Are Leaving
Nearly 54% of U.S. organizations report substantial revenue declines in the last year.
September 16, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, left, talks with Board of Governors member Lisa Cook, June 25, 2025.
Economy
Fed Faces Economic Uncertainty, Political Pressure as It Decides Whether to Cut Rates
For now, Fed policymakers have signaled they are more concerned about weaker hiring than inflation.
September 15, 2025
The west front of the Capitol, Washington, Sept. 11, 2025.
Economy
Unemployment, Inflation, GDP Growth to Be Worse than Projected, Budget Office Says
The economic picture is expected to steady in subsequent years.
September 15, 2025
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook during a meeting in Washington, June 25, 2025.
Economy
Fed Governor Claimed 2nd Residence as 'Vacation Home,' Undercutting Fraud Claims
Trump appointee Bill Pulte had accused Cook of claiming two “primary residences.”
September 15, 2025
I Stock 1618818476
Economy
Metalworking Machinery Orders Up More than 20% in July
Despite strong order value levels, the number of units ordered lagged behind historical trends.
September 11, 2025
I Stock 1264709557
Economy
Labor Department Watchdog to Audit BLS Jobs, Inflation Reports
Both reports are considered definitive measures of two key aspects of the U.S. economy.
September 11, 2025
I Stock 152496715 (1)
Economy
Trump Takes One Step Back, Another Forward in Attempt to Reshape the Fed
Over time, Trump will almost certainly get the lower short-term interest rate he is seeking.
September 11, 2025
A personal shopper gathers items to fill an online grocery order in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.
Economy
Rising Inflation, Deteriorating Job Market Puts the Fed, and Americans, in a Difficult Spot
Consumer prices saw the biggest jump since January.
September 11, 2025
A shopper pushes a cart loaded with paper goods through the parking lot of a Costco warehouse, Aug. 12, 2025, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Economy
U.S. Supply Chain Prices Unexpectedly Fell 0.1% in August
The numbers might be a sign that companies are absorbing the costs of sweeping tariffs.
September 10, 2025
A construction worker carries steel decking at the site of a construction of a housing project, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Portland, Maine.
Economy
Employers Added 911,000 Fewer Jobs than Originally Reported
New data shows the U.S. job market was much weaker than thought in 2024 — as well as this year.
September 9, 2025
Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve member Lisa Cook speaks at the Federal Reserve building, Washington, Sept. 23, 2022.
Economy
Justice Department Probes Mortgage Fraud Claims Against Fed Governor
The investigation comes amid a high-stakes legal fight over President Trump's bid to oust Lisa Cook.
September 9, 2025
President Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sept. 5, 2025.
Economy
Trump's Job Market Promises Fall Flat as Hiring Collapses and Inflation Ticks Up
New data exposed a widening gap between the economy Trump promised and a more anemic reality.
September 8, 2025
Chairman of European Parliament's Committee on International Trade Bernd Lange attends a news conference in Jakarta, April 16, 2025.
Economy
Head of EU Trade Committee Has 'Doubts' About Deal with U.S.
The deal could be amended during the legislative approval process.
September 8, 2025