Anti-Slip Tape Enhances Safety

They provide a higher coefficient of friction on the applied surface, significantly reducing the risk of slips or falls.

Feb 17th, 2021
Wooster Products
Wooster

FLEX-TRED anti-slip tapes from Wooster Products (Wooster, OH) enhance safety on steps, walkways, docks, ramps, entrances and other indoor and outdoor environments. They provide a higher coefficient of friction on the applied surface, whether wet or dry, significantly reducing the risk of slips or falls. Specially this tread is:

  • Quick and easy to install on virtually any clean, dry, smooth surface, even around corners.
  • Available in 60-foot rolls from ¾” to 24” wide, in various colors including fluorescent colors and NITEGLOW Glow in the Dark.

This heavy-duty safety surface is easy to install and provides durable pedestrian safety on slippery surfaces. It bends over sharp 90°angles without fracture and can be bent repeatedly without cracking or failure of the bond.

www.WoosterProducts.com, 800-321- 4936

More
R Egal Rexnord Asdf
Regal Beloit to Acquire Rexnord's Process & Motion Control Unit in $3.7B Deal
Done through a Rexnord divestment and then Reverse Morris Trust transaction, it will result in forming a new major power transmission supply entity.
Feb 16th, 2021
I Stock 1169308396
The Future of Wholesale Distribution: B2B Marketplaces
Accelerated by the pandemic, wholesalers are now being pushed to compete in a new playing field.
Feb 16th, 2021
Tim E2 Thumb
Today in Manufacturing Podcast: Flying Car Order, Apple Car Fallout, Water Plant Poisoned, Shadow Factory Floods & Aunt Jemima's New Name
In each episode, our editors discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Feb 15th, 2021
I Stock 1212301818
Manufacturers Are Digitizing at Twice the Rate of Other Businesses, and What That Means for Distributors
The pandemic is driving manufacturers to rapidly mature their online capabilities and direct-to-consumer sales — a phenomenon that should make every distributor consider whether they're moving quickly enough.
Feb 15th, 2021
Mrc 2
MRC Global Closed 27 Locations in 2020, Cut Nearly 600 Employees
While sales improved considerably since Q2, they were still down 24 percent in Q4 — the same year-over-year deficit MRC had a year earlier.
Feb 12th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health.
Biden Says US Is Securing 600M Vaccine Doses
The U.S. is on pace to exceed Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office.
Feb 12th, 2021
Michael Foster of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union holds a sign outside an Amazon facility where labor is trying to organize workers on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. For Amazon, a successful effort could motivate other workers to organize. But a contract could take years, and Amazon has a history of crushing labor organizing.
Amazon Faces Biggest Union Push in its History
And it’s happening in the unlikeliest of places: Bessemer, Alabama, a state with laws that don’t favor unions.
Feb 12th, 2021
In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks before receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, Md. Fauci suggests fans enjoy the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 with people in their household.
Fauci Predicts 'Open Season' on Shots by April
He believes vaccine deployment will greatly accelerate in the coming months.
Feb 11th, 2021
This December 2020 image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows a counterfeit N95 surgical mask that was seized by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Feds Investigating Giant Counterfeit N95 Mask Scam
There have been already more than 1,250 raids by law enforcement that resulted in the seizure of 10 million counterfeit 3M masks alone.
Feb 10th, 2021
Coxreels Sized
Extreme Duty Spring Rewind Wheel
Feb 10th, 2021
Tech Talk I Stock 1220763542
The CRM You Never Knew You Needed
Taking advantage of software benefits means salespeople can keep their foot on the gas, despite the pandemic.
Feb 10th, 2021
Ep112tn
Biden Order Will Review Critical Supply Chains
The plan intends to rebuild US domestic manufacturing capacity of supply chains for critical products.
Feb 9th, 2021