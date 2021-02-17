Anti-Slip Tape Enhances Safety

FLEX-TRED anti-slip tapes from Wooster Products (Wooster, OH) enhance safety on steps, walkways, docks, ramps, entrances and other indoor and outdoor environments. They provide a higher coefficient of friction on the applied surface, whether wet or dry, significantly reducing the risk of slips or falls. Specially this tread is:

Quick and easy to install on virtually any clean, dry, smooth surface, even around corners.

Available in 60-foot rolls from ¾” to 24” wide, in various colors including fluorescent colors and NITEGLOW Glow in the Dark.



This heavy-duty safety surface is easy to install and provides durable pedestrian safety on slippery surfaces. It bends over sharp 90°angles without fracture and can be bent repeatedly without cracking or failure of the bond.

www.WoosterProducts.com, 800-321- 4936