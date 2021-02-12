Biden Says US Is Securing 600M Vaccine Doses

The U.S. is on pace to exceed Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office.

Feb 12th, 2021
Zeke MillerJonathan Lemire
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health.
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans.

Biden made the announcement at the sprawling National Institutes of Health complex just outside Washington as he visited some of the nation's leading scientists on the frontlines of the fight against the disease. He toured the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory that created the COVID-19 vaccine now manufactured by Moderna and being rolled out in the U.S. and other countries.

The U.S. is on pace to exceed Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office, with more than 26 million shots delivered in his first three weeks. "That's just the floor," Biden said. "Our end goal is beating COVID-19."

Biden announced on Thursday that the U.S. had secured contractual commitments from Moderna and Pfizer to deliver the 600 million doses of vaccine by the end of July — more than a month earlier than initially anticipated. "We're now on track to have enough supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July," he announced.

The pace of injections could increase further if a third coronavirus vaccine from drugmaker Johnson & Johnson receives approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Speaking with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease specialist, Biden emphasized that his administration is doing everything possible to increase the vaccine supply and the country's capacity to deliver injections into arms.

"It's been a hell of a learning process," Biden said. Biden, wearing a mask, used his remarks to criticize President Donald Trump, saying he inherited "no plan to vaccinate most of the country." "It is no secret that the vaccination program was in much worse shape than my team and I anticipated," he said.

To date, the Biden administration has deployed active-duty troops to help stand up mass vaccination sites in several states, as it looks to lay the groundwork for increasing the rate of vaccinations once more supply is available.

The Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory is led by Dr. Barney Graham, whose team made critical discoveries years ago that laid the groundwork for rapid development of that and other COVID-19 vaccines. Before the pandemic erupted, one of Graham's research fellows, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, had been using those earlier findings to develop a vaccine for MERS, a cousin of COVID-19.

On the tour, Biden was shown the lab bench where researchers sequenced the virus and developed the precursor of the Moderna vaccine.

Armed with their prior research, Corbett and Graham had a head start when Chinese scientists shared the genetic map of the new coronavirus in January 2020. They already knew how to make spike proteins, which coat the surface of the new coronavirus and its MERS relative, that were stable enough to be used as a key vaccine ingredient.

Within days, the NIH had sent instructions to Moderna to brew up doses, and Corbett and her colleagues were setting up the key lab and animal tests that would eventually prove they were on the right track.


Associated Press Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard in Washington contributed to this report.


More
Tech Talk I Stock 1220763542
The CRM You Never Knew You Needed
Taking advantage of software benefits means salespeople can keep their foot on the gas, despite the pandemic.
Feb 10th, 2021
Ep112tn
Biden Order Will Review Critical Supply Chains
The plan intends to rebuild US domestic manufacturing capacity of supply chains for critical products.
Feb 9th, 2021
Podcasttn
Today in Manufacturing Podcast: Goodbye Supercharged V8, SpaceX Explosion, Deadly Nitrogen Leak, Aerospace Plant Closing & MIT Professor Scandal
In each episode, our editors discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Feb 8th, 2021
This photo provided by Cadillac shows a scene from Cadillac's 2021 Super Bowl NFL football spot.
Super Bowl Ads: Hit and Misses
Can Cadillac solve the problem of inherited scissor hands?
Feb 8th, 2021
Watch List Online
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Watch List
Our 10th annual Watch List highlights seven industrial distributors nominated for their growth, innovation or just being a well-run company.
Feb 8th, 2021
Fastenal Dere
Fastenal's Safety Sales Still Elevated, but Slowing; Fasteners Flat
The company had another strong month of daily sales growth despite a notable slowdown in growth for safety products.
Feb 4th, 2021
Grainger Show A
Grainger's Organic Sales Continue Solid Improvement; Full Year Sales Up 2.7%
Total and organic sales growth outpaced Q3 as the MRO products giant looks to keep growing momentum amid pandemic recovery.
Feb 3rd, 2021
A Google Street View of Stellar Industrial Supply's Everette, WA location.
ID Goes In-Depth With Stellar Industrial Supply
Technology and a progressive approach have powered Stellar Industrial Supply through the pandemic.
Feb 2nd, 2021
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office, Jan. 28, 2021.
Democrats Hit Gas on Push for $15 Minimum Wage
The effort has emerged as an early flashpoint in the fight for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
Feb 1st, 2021
I Stock 925101084
ID's January Industrial Supply M&A Recap
Activity was down slightly from December, but still solid amid a transition to a new US President.
Feb 1st, 2021
Ergasdf
ID's January/February Digital Edition
ID's January/February digital edition features our 10th annual Watch List, an In-Depth profile on Stellar Industrial Supply and much more. Check it out here.
Jan 29th, 2021
I Stock 693798666
ID Editorial: New Year, New Outlook?
Maybe. But this bumpy ride isn't over yet...
Jan 29th, 2021