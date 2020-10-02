New Line of Gorilla Adhesives, Sealants & Lubricants for MRO Market

ST. PAUL, MN — H.B. Fuller has announced the launch of a new range of Professional Grade MRO Industrial adhesives, sealants and lubricants under the Gorilla Professional Grade line, also known as GorillaPro to be available in the United States and Canada.

The Gorilla Professional Grade portfolio consists of 19 products, including threadlockers, epoxies, metal pipe-fitting assembly sealants, retaining compounds, anti-seize, gasketing and instant adhesives. These chemical tools also will have a user-friendly, color-coded, application identification system and easy-to-use, innovative packaging specifically designed for the MRO Industrial professional.

This is the first product launch since The Gorilla Glue Company LLC granted H.B. Fuller an exclusive, trademark license agreement, effective March 1, 2020. Teams from each company have worked closely together to create a professional grade of MRO Industrial chemical tools.

H.B. Fuller has partnered with R.S. Hughes Company, Inc., MSC Industrial Supply Company and Krayden Inc. to reach MRO professionals in a range of industrial markets across the United States and Canada. Customers will be able to obtain GorillaPro products through these distributors' e-commerce platforms as well as their local distribution warehouses, pick-up counters and daily delivery options.

The new range of Gorilla Professional Grade MRO Industrial products includes a variety of single-use, easy-to-mix epoxies and signature instant adhesives' soft round bottles and clog-free dispense tips, as well as anaerobic gel pump packaging for easier use and handheld dispensing.

All Gorilla Professional Grade products and packaging in the portfolio are designed to ensure plant uptime and mechanical equipment reliability, while helping professional maintenance personnel with best-in-class tools.

For more information visit hbfuller.com or gorillapro.com