DNOW Sales Edge Up as Profit, Earnings Slide

The company’s earnings, however, still exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Andy Szal
Feb 13, 2025
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

DNOW Inc. on Thursday reported higher annual sales but a steep drop in earnings compared to the previous year.

The Houston industrial and energy product distributor — no. 14 on ID’s 2024 Big 50 — posted $2.37 billion in 2024 revenue, an increase of 2.2% over 2023’s total.

Operating profit, meanwhile, fell from $140 million in 2023 down to $113 million last year, while net income plummeted from $248 million to $82 million over that span.

The company’s fourth quarter followed a similar pattern: Q4 revenue climbed from $555 million last year to $571 million in the latest period, while operating profit slid from $32 million to $29 million and net income dropped from $147 million to $23 million year-over-year.

The decline in quarterly earnings, however, was far smaller than anticipated on Wall Street — prompting a jump in shares of the company’s stock.

DNOW President and CEO David Cherechinsky added that the company’s Q4 EBITDA of $45 million eclipsed executives' expectations amid an increase in gross margins and the implementation of cost-control initiatives.

“The company achieved solid results this quarter with year-over-year revenue growth, despite project delays in the period, thanks to the hard work of our dedicated employees, who provide a differentiated level of service and products to our customers every day,” Cherechinsky said in the company’s earnings release.

DNOW officials reportedly outlined a 2025 revenue forecast that ranged from flat to an increase in the high single-digits.

