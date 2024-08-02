Ingersoll Rand Posts Record Quarterly Revenue

The company's revenue and earnings totals bested Wall Street projections.

Aug 2, 2024
Ir 665f70dbc12f1
Ingersoll Rand

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Ingersoll Rand Inc. on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $185 million.

On a per-share basis, the maker of flow control and compression equipment said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The  North Carolina-based company posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

Ingersoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.27 to $3.37 per share.

