MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. on Monday reported earnings of $25.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The industrial products company said it had profit of 47 cents per share, and posted revenue of $150.4 million in the period.

Enerpac expects full-year revenue in the range of $585 million to $590 million. The reduced forecast led to shares of the company falling $1.16 to $37.44 in Tuesday trading.