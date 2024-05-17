RBC Bearings Posts Strong Quarter

The company reported nearly $414 million in sales during the period.

May 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 2 40 56 Pm
RBC Bearings Inc.

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $61.7 million.

The Connecticut-based maker of bearings and components said it had profit of $1.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The company posted revenue of $413.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $209.9 million, or $6.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $415 million to $420 million, topping analysts' expectations.

Shares of RBC rose $17.14 to $284.70 in Friday trading.

Latest in Earnings
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 2 40 56 Pm
RBC Bearings Posts Strong Quarter
May 17, 2024
Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Home Depot's Sales Continue to Soften
May 14, 2024
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
DNOW Raises Forecast Despite Drop in Q1 Sales, Earnings
May 10, 2024
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd 65ea00e22c6e2
DXP Sales Down Nearly 3% in Q1
May 9, 2024
Related Stories
Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot's Sales Continue to Soften
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
Earnings
DNOW Raises Forecast Despite Drop in Q1 Sales, Earnings
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd 65ea00e22c6e2
Earnings
DXP Sales Down Nearly 3% in Q1
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am
Earnings
MRC Global Posts Lower Sales, Earnings
More in Earnings
Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot's Sales Continue to Soften
Inflation and a delayed start to spring weighed on its quarterly sales numbers.
May 14, 2024
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
Earnings
DNOW Raises Forecast Despite Drop in Q1 Sales, Earnings
The beginning of the year saw lower well completions and “historically low” natural gas prices.
May 10, 2024
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd 65ea00e22c6e2
Earnings
DXP Sales Down Nearly 3% in Q1
The company said it is “encouraged” by the results and optimistic about 2024 as a whole.
May 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am
Earnings
MRC Global Posts Lower Sales, Earnings
The company’s CEO, however, suggested the distributor has “turned the corner.”
May 9, 2024
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax’s Industrial Business a Bright Spot Amid Revenue Decline
The company reported a 1% increase in industrial parts revenue.
May 6, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Earnings
Graybar Reports Record First Quarter
The company said net sales were up, but net income slipped by nearly 16%.
May 6, 2024
Dsg
Earnings
Despite 'Soft' Organic Sales, DSG Sales Up 19.5% YoY
The company's Lawson MRO vertical closed one acquisition and recently announced another.
May 3, 2024
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85
Earnings
Global Industrial's Sales Surge, but Earnings, Margins Slip
Most of the sales jump stemmed from its acquisition of Indoff, but organic revenue was also up.
April 30, 2024
3M headquarters in St. Paul, Minn., May 2023.
Earnings
3M Posts Strong First Quarter
The company saw $8 billion in revenue in the first three months of the year.
April 30, 2024
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Announces Acquisition
Company officials said the addition of Kopar would bolster its automation platform.
April 25, 2024
I Stock 493837402
Earnings
Grainger Sales Rise, but Earnings, Margins Slip Amid ‘Slow,’ ‘Steady’ Demand
The MRO giant reaffirmed its earlier forecast for the full year.
April 25, 2024
I Stock 1380805149
Earnings
Snap-On Posts Mixed Quarter
The company's Q1 profit exceeded Wall Street forecasts, but its revenue fell short.
April 19, 2024
Motion Corporate 63ff7c97b9802
Earnings
Motion Sales Fall 2% in Q1, but Profits Up
The MRO giant maintained its sales growth projections for the full year.
April 18, 2024
Fastenal branch, Hickory, N.C., Jan. 2019.
Earnings
Fastenal Sales Rise but Fall Short of Forecasts
The company’s fastener sales hindered its overall numbers.
April 11, 2024
MSC Industrial Supply office building, Houston, April 2021.
Earnings
MSC Posts Disappointing Quarter, Announces Manufacturing Tech Acquisition
The distributor said it now expects full-year results to be "at the lower end" of its forecast.
March 28, 2024