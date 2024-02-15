DNOW Sales Up 9% in 2023

Revenue and earnings also climbed in the company’s fourth quarter, but its profits declined.

Andy Szal
Feb 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 15 At 2 13 40 Pm
DNOW Inc.

Energy and industrial product distributor DNOW on Thursday reported $2.32 billion in 2023 sales, up 9% compared to the Houston-based company’s sales last year.

DNOW’s sales also rose in the final quarter of the year, climbing from $547 million in October through December of 2022 to $555 million in the latest three-month window. The company’s Q4 net income jumped more than four-fold — from $32 million to $147 million — over that span, but its operating profit dropped slightly year-over-year from $35 million to $32 million.

The distributor’s full-year operating profit increased from $131 million in 2022 to $140 million, while net income nearly doubled from $129 million to $248 million. The company’s U.S. Process Solutions division, which includes the Power Service, Odessa Pumps, Flex Flow and EcoVapor businesses, saw “significant” double-digit revenue growth for the full year, officials said.

David Cherechinsky, the company’s president and CEO, said in a statement that he was “excited by our strong fourth quarter finish,” which capped off “another stellar year.” He noted that DNOW’s EBITDA, excluding other costs, of $184 million represented a record for the company since it went public, and that its free cash flow of $171 million more than doubled its original forecast from early 2023. This year, the company hopes to generate another $150 million.

DNOW — which recently announced the acquisition of Louisiana energy product distributor Whitco Supply, as well as a formal corporate name change — came in at no. 14 on ID’s 2023 Big 50 list.

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
Motion location in Houston, Jan. 2021.
Motion Posts 5% Increase in 2023 Sales, Sharp Jump in Quarterly Profit
February 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 9 39 06 Am
MRC Posts 1% Increase in Full-Year Sales After Q4 Decline
February 14, 2024
Wesco
Despite Q4 Dip, Wesco Concludes 'Unique' Year with Revenue Gain
February 13, 2024
Related Stories
Motion location in Houston, Jan. 2021.
Earnings
Motion Posts 5% Increase in 2023 Sales, Sharp Jump in Quarterly Profit
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 9 39 06 Am
Earnings
MRC Posts 1% Increase in Full-Year Sales After Q4 Decline
Wesco
Earnings
Despite Q4 Dip, Wesco Concludes 'Unique' Year with Revenue Gain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 9 39 06 Am
Earnings
MRC Posts 1% Increase in Full-Year Sales After Q4 Decline
The company anticipates “flat to modestly lower” sales in 2024.
February 14, 2024
Wesco
Earnings
Despite Q4 Dip, Wesco Concludes 'Unique' Year with Revenue Gain
CEO John Engel said Q4 results were "below our expectations" but that the company was up on the year.
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 08 At 3 46 56 Pm
Earnings
Kennametal Reports $495M in Quarterly Revenue
The company's results bested Wall Street expectations.
February 8, 2024
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts $304M Loss
The company's earnings, however, easily exceeded Wall Street forecasts.
February 2, 2024
I Stock 493837402
Earnings
Grainger Posts $16.5B in 2023 Sales; Q4 Sales Up 5%
The MRO giant saw a decline in its gross margin in the final quarter of the year.
February 2, 2024
I Stock 1313856310
Earnings
Parker-Hannifin Posts Strong Second Quarter
The company's earnings easily exceeded Wall Street forecasts.
February 1, 2024
I Stock 1303940726
Earnings
Würth Group Sets Annual Sales Record
The global distribution giant said its yearly sales eclipsed €20 billion for the first time.
January 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 01 25 10 02 14 Am
Earnings
Applied Industrial's Sales Edge Up Amid ‘Muted’ Industrial Activity
The company said its Q2 results exceeded expectations, but officials also curbed its full-year forecast.
January 25, 2024
I Stock 458291485
Earnings
3M Reports $8B in Q4 Sales
The company's earnings exceeded analysts' expectations.
January 24, 2024
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal’s Annual Sales Up 5% After Strong Q4
The company posted better-than-expected earnings to wrap up 2023.
January 18, 2024
Msc Logo
Earnings
MSC Sales Edge Down to Begin New Fiscal Year
The company’s earnings, meanwhile, fell by double digits amid a "challenging environment."
January 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 11 10 At 1 10 59 Pm 636d4cd3cf0e0
Earnings
Core & Main Announces Third Quarter Results
Net sales slightly increased, but net income declined by more than 11%.
December 5, 2023
Ferguson campus, Secaucus, N.J.
Earnings
Ferguson Sales, Profit Decline Amid ‘Challenging’ Market
The company also disclosed its acquisition of a Texas waterworks metering distributor.
December 5, 2023
Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot Sales Continue to Slide
But the home improvement chain still topped expectations for the quarter.
November 14, 2023