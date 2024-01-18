DistributionNOW to Adopt New Corporate Name

HOUSTON — NOW Inc. announced plans to change its corporate legal name to "DNOW Inc.," effective Jan. 19, 2024.

The company’s ticker symbol, “DNOW,” will remain unchanged.

“The decision to harmonize our name and brand is underpinned by our commitment to elevate and distinguish DNOW as a solutions-based products and services provider,” said David Cherechinsky, president and CEO of DNOW. "We are widely recognized as DNOW and the change of the Company’s corporate legal name is a natural step in unifying our identity in the marketplace."