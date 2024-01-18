DistributionNOW to Adopt New Corporate Name

NOW Inc. is changing its official name to DNOW Inc.

DNOW
Jan 18, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 18 At 2 27 40 Pm

HOUSTON — NOW Inc. announced plans to change its corporate legal name to "DNOW Inc.," effective Jan. 19, 2024.

The company’s ticker symbol, “DNOW,” will remain unchanged.

“The decision to harmonize our name and brand is underpinned by our commitment to elevate and distinguish DNOW as a solutions-based products and services provider,” said David Cherechinsky, president and CEO of DNOW. "We are widely recognized as DNOW and the change of the Company’s corporate legal name is a natural step in unifying our identity in the marketplace."

Latest in Operations
Screen Shot 2024 01 18 At 2 27 40 Pm
DistributionNOW to Adopt New Corporate Name
January 18, 2024
Automated Warehouse
The Top Warehouse Trends for 2024
January 12, 2024
I Stock 1206969861
Winsupply to Open Cafe at Shuttered Dayton Restaurant
January 4, 2024
I Stock 153475640
What to Know About New Regulations in 2024
January 2, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1206969861
Operations
Winsupply to Open Cafe at Shuttered Dayton Restaurant
I Stock 153475640
Operations
What to Know About New Regulations in 2024
I Stock 177131417
Operations
‘Today in Industrial Distribution’ Returning Jan. 3
Expo 2024 East
Operations
Schaedler Yesco Announces ‘Expo 2024’ for 100th Anniversary
More in Operations
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Sponsored
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Manufacturers can no longer differentiate solely through products. See how a unified data platform can elevate your service experiences to be more efficient while reducing costs.
January 9, 2024
I Stock 1206969861
Operations
Winsupply to Open Cafe at Shuttered Dayton Restaurant
The distributor purchased the former Golden Nugget Pancake House last fall.
January 4, 2024
I Stock 153475640
Operations
What to Know About New Regulations in 2024
More than 20 states will see minimum wage increases this year.
January 2, 2024
Expo 2024 East
Operations
Schaedler Yesco Announces ‘Expo 2024’ for 100th Anniversary
The electrical distributor will hold two events in its native Pennsylvania.
December 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 19 At 3 21 52 Pm
Operations
MSC Industrial Supply Releases 2023 ESG Report
The company highlighted sustainable metalworking solutions and recent governance changes.
December 19, 2023
Shurtape Cp105 Bundling
Operations
How They Use it: Tape Tips from the Field
Now you’ll know when to reach for the beige roll and when to grab the gray one.
December 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group Authorizes $25M Share Repurchase
The company said the approval demonstrates its "collective confidence in our strategic plan."
December 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 13 At 1 37 10 Pm
Operations
Viking Electric Announces 'Realignment,' Executive Changes
Viking's operations executives will assume new roles for supply chain and sales enablement.
December 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 11 At 3 59 16 Pm
Operations
Global Industrial Releases ESG Report
The company said it has advanced its existing ESG efforts and launched new programs.
December 11, 2023
A semi-truck turns into an Amazon Fulfillment center in Eastvale, Calif. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Operations
Amazon's Internal Plans Laid Bare in Leaked Memo
The document provides a rare glimpse into one of American's biggest companies.
December 7, 2023
I Stock 1364652121
Operations
The NLRB Hits Keep Coming
Distributors may need to modify and update employee handbooks in light of a recent decision.
December 1, 2023
I Stock 1335040011
Operations
Best Practices for Managing a Company Through High Growth
As the industry adapts to evolving market dynamics, preserving company culture becomes even more vital.
November 30, 2023
Crowd Gi
Operations
Global Industrial Show Finds Customers in 'Buying Mode'
The distributor also unveiled new, exclusive products at the face-to-face event.
November 29, 2023
Union pins on a worker's jacket during a walkout at Starbucks' Reserve roastery, Seattle, Nov. 16, 2023.
Operations
Labor Board Delays New Employment Rule After Business Groups Sue
The measure could make it easier for millions of workers to unionize.
November 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 17 At 2 48 48 Pm
Operations
EnPro Industries to Change its Name
The company will become Enpro Inc.
November 17, 2023