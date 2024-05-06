Distribution Solutions Group to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences

Barrington Research
FORT WORTH, Texas — Distribution Solutions Group Inc., a premier, multi-platform specialty distribution company, announced Monday that management is participating in the following conferences, which include one-on-one meetings:
- The 18th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on May 16
- The KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in Boston on May 30
Presentations will be webcast and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the company’s website.