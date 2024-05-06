Distribution Solutions Group to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences

The company will join events held by Barrington Research and KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Distribution Solutions Group Inc.
May 6, 2024
Barrington Research

FORT WORTH, Texas — Distribution Solutions Group Inc., a premier, multi-platform specialty distribution company, announced Monday that management is participating in the following conferences, which include one-on-one meetings:

  • The 18th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on May 16
  • The KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in Boston on May 30

Presentations will be webcast and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the company’s website.

