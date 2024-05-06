Berkshire Hathaway Event Provides View of Warren Buffett's Successor

But this year's meeting also raises new questions.

Josh Funk
May 6, 2024
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel poses for pictures with shareholders, May 3, 2024, Omaha, Neb.
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel poses for pictures with shareholders, May 3, 2024, Omaha, Neb.
AP Photo/Josh Funk

This year's Berkshire Hathaway meeting gave shareholders their best chance yet to hear from the man who will one day take over as CEO when Warren Buffett is gone, but Buffett said for the first time Saturday that Greg Abel should also take responsibility for the company's investments after he takes over, raising new questions about the succession plan.

Abel put his encyclopedic knowledge of the utility business that he led directly for years on display and delved into railroad operations and potential acquisitions that Berkshire pursued while sharing the stage with Buffett all day. For his part, the 93-year-old billionaire showed investors he is still sharp.

Abel pointed out that it required a major culture shift to get workers at PacifiCorp and the other utilities, who have long focused all their energy on keeping the lights on, to think about shutting the power down at times when the risk that their power lines could spark wildfires is too great. He also said BNSF railroad is working on getting "our cost structure right" after delivering disappointing results.

Succession was clearly top of mind for many of the thousands of people who filled an Omaha arena to listen to the two men after last fall's death of Vice Chairman Charlie Munger. Buffett, Abel and Ajit Jain, Berkshire's other top executive who oversees the company's insurers, reassured investors that Berkshire's board spends plenty of time focused on "what would happen to the operation if I get hit by a truck," as Jain put it. Finding the right replacement for any of the three of them will be important.

Previously, Buffett had said that when Abel becomes CEO, investment managers Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, who's also taken on the responsibility of being Geico's CEO, would handle Berkshire's massive portfolio. But Buffett said Saturday that his thinking has evolved, and that "I would probably, knowing Greg, I would leave the capital allocation to Greg."

And Buffett said because Abel understands businesses so well, he also understands stocks.

But Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan said a good business doesn't always make a good stock unless you get the timing and position size right, and there is an art to that.

"I think stock picking is hard. I don't think it's something you can just start doing and be good at it," Shanahan said.

Abel does have a history of making multibillion-dollar deals when he was the head of Berkshire's utility unit for a decade, including the acquisitions of NV Energy and AltaLink, but he's never been a stock picker. Weschler and Combs might be able to help Abel get the timing right and find opportunities in the stock market, but Buffett didn't say that Saturday.

Abel just reassured shareholders that "the capital allocation principles that we use today will be maintained."

"Does that give you more or less confidence post-Buffett? I would say it's got to give you less — not because it's a worse circumstance — but because it hasn't been very transparent and communicated that clearly. You've got to start asking, well, what else is going to change?" said Cole Smead with Smead Capital Management.

Abel definitely has the confidence of the CEOs at all of Berkshire's many varied noninsurance businesses who report to him and ask his advice on any challenges they are facing.

"Greg sees so much more than I do on a daily basis. So his perspective is valued, and his wisdom is something that is such a luxury for all of us to be able to tap into," said Dan Sheridan, who just became CEO of Brooks Running this year after his predecessor retired. He said Abel is always humble and curious about the business, even while asking challenging questions.

See's Candies CEO Pat Egan added that Abel reflects all of Berkshire's core values, with the company's emphasis on integrity, taking care of customers and strengthening brands, while still giving Berkshire's subsidiaries the freedom to operate independently.

"He really expects us to know our business, understand the parameters, and to run our business on a day to day basis," said Tim Baucom, CEO of flooring giant Shaw Industries. "So I feel like I have all the freedom of the world, but with freedom comes responsibility."

The shareholders who attended the meeting and spent hours shopping and talking with executives at the booths Berkshire subsidiaries set up when they weren't listening to Buffett and Abel remain confident. Some of them even got the chance to take selfies with Abel, though Buffett no longer tours the exhibit hall in public.

"I think they'll be fine," said Michael Grizzard, who made the trip to Omaha from Richmond, Virginia, for the second time. "They're in good hands, and I think they have a good culture."

Smead said even Buffett, who is easily one of the greatest investors the world has ever seen, has been having a hard time lately finding good investments big enough to make a difference at Berkshire except for the $135 billion Apple stake that remains its largest investment even after some trimming this year.

So no matter how good an investor Abel is, he will have a hard time finding deals big enough to provide a meaningful boost to Berkshire's earnings that approached $13 billion in a down first quarter. That challenge is a big part of why Buffett has warned investors not to expect any of the "eye-popping performance" of Berkshire's past.

But for now, Buffett showed that Abel may not need to take over anytime soon because he looked good and he has long said he has no plans to retire, even if he acknowledged Saturday that he doesn't have the same energy he used to. CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert came away impressed with his stamina.

"There wasn't anything in that performance that I found worrisome or troubling," Seifert said.

Latest in Operations
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Sponsored
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
May 1, 2024
Nippon Steel Corporation's logo is displayed on a sign outside its headquarters in Tokyo on Nov. 26, 2021.
Nippon Steel Delays Closing of Acquisition of U.S. Steel
May 3, 2024
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia works at her desk in the Ottawa County, Mich., Department of Public Health office, Sept. 5, 2023, in Holland, Mich. On Friday, May 3, 2024, the U.S. government issues its April jobs report.
U.S. Employers Scaled Back Hiring in April
May 3, 2024
Leeson Sized
Regal Rexnord Expands LEESON Brand
May 1, 2024
Related Stories
Leeson Sized
Operations
Regal Rexnord Expands LEESON Brand
Lumen 5 Overhead
Operations
Lumen Hosts Blockbuster Customer Event
Grainger headquarters, Lake Forest, Ill.
Operations
Grainger Shareholders Elect 13 to Company's Board
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Sponsor Content
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
More in Operations
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Sponsored
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Acumatica looks to offer new solutions.
May 1, 2024
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia works at her desk in the Ottawa County, Mich., Department of Public Health office, Sept. 5, 2023, in Holland, Mich. On Friday, May 3, 2024, the U.S. government issues its April jobs report.
Operations
U.S. Employers Scaled Back Hiring in April
Persistently high interest rates may be starting to slow the robust U.S. job market.
May 3, 2024
Leeson Sized
Operations
Regal Rexnord Expands LEESON Brand
All Marathon NEMA AC induction motors below 182T frame size are welcomed into the LEESON products family.
May 1, 2024
People arrive before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami Field Office in Miami, Aug. 17, 2018.
Operations
Lottery Bids for H-1B Visas Plunge
The U.S. made changes to target fraud and abuse from those "gaming the system."
April 30, 2024
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during an event at Howard University on April 25, 2024, in Washington.
Operations
EPA Rule Bans Toxic Chemical Known to Cause Liver Cancer
The ban includes consumer applications but not "critical" uses in the military and industrial processing.
April 30, 2024
Lumen 5 Overhead
Operations
Lumen Hosts Blockbuster Customer Event
The two-day "Salon Lumen" drew 175 vendors.
April 29, 2024
Grainger headquarters, Lake Forest, Ill.
Operations
Grainger Shareholders Elect 13 to Company's Board
Shareholders also voted in favor of a resolution on executive compensation.
April 24, 2024
California state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, addresses a gathering in Sacramento, May 20, 2019.
Operations
Bill Would Require California Business Owners to Disclose Identities
The legislation faces fierce opposition from a number of business groups.
April 18, 2024
Fromm headquarters, Reading, Pa.
Operations
Fromm Announces New Services Division
FrommConnect offers engineering, fabrication and services to manufacturers and electrical contractors.
April 18, 2024
Boxes
Operations
WestRock to Build New Corrugated Box Plant in Wisconsin
Construction will begin in 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2025.
April 17, 2024
Railroad station in Bushnell, Ill.
Operations
Tool Maker Vaughan to Shutter Longtime Factory
A failed buyout bid is expected to result in more than 100 layoffs.
April 15, 2024
Sandvik Coromant Sac592 2024 Manufacturing Outlook Image2
Economy
Sandvik Coromant's Industry Predictions for 2024
How to adapt to challenges this year and beyond.
April 11, 2024
Force For Good Dirk People Ffg
Operations
Dirk Beveridge Launches 'Force for Good' Event for Distributors
The live, virtual summit will be held May 1.
April 5, 2024
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France, Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Operations
Amazon Cutting Hundreds of Jobs in Cloud Computing Unit AWS
The company will trim "a few hundred roles."
April 4, 2024
As 5
Operations
Anyseals Goes to Any Lengths
How the wholesaler's competitive edge seals the deal with customers.
April 3, 2024