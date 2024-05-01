Regal Rexnord Expands LEESON Brand

MILWAUKEE, WIS. — May 1, 2024 — Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX), a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission components, announces that the LEESON brand of Regal Rexnord will expand significantly as Marathon® NEMA® AC induction motors below 182T frame size are welcomed into the LEESON products family.

“From the first day of business in 1972, the people behind the LEESON brand have been deeply dedicated to innovating and delivering the highest quality motors to solve our customers’ problems,” said Brooke Lang, Executive Vice President & President of Power Efficiency Solutions at Regal Rexnord. “This integration further deepens the commitment of the LEESON brand to delivering optimized solutions that are engineered to solve our customers’ business challenges through reliability, efficiency and performance.”

All Marathon branded motor SKUs below 182T frame size will now be under the LEESON brand name. These include motors used in a wide range of applications. From lifting boats to powering treadmills, pitching machines, running water pumps, HVAC, fans, pumps, conveyors, material handling equipment and food processing equipment. The small motor products will continue to be manufactured in the same plants and the same legacy dedicated LEESON products sales team will be ready and available to serve customers.

From safeguarding warranties to enhancing customer support processes, a dedicated team is carefully managing every aspect of the transition to deliver the benefits of the LEESON brand to current Marathon product users. Known for durable, high-quality motors and solutions, customers can expect LEESON-branded products to meet the highest standards of excellence.

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do,” says Lang. “Our goal is to deliver a better and more consistent experience across our portfolio of market-leading innovative solutions, while making the transition seamless to our valued customers.”

For more information and updates on the transition, customers are encouraged to visit www.regalrexnord.com and engage with the customer support team.