Lumen Hosts Blockbuster Customer Event

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Sonepar’s Ontario region distributor, Lumen, recently held the 12th edition of its "Salon Lumen," the largest exhibition in Quebec’s electrical industry.

The customer event was hosted over two days, starting on April 16 in Quebec City and ending on April 18 in Montreal. The event gathered 175 vendors within a 50,000 square-foot space to showcase their newest products and services.

Lumen received over 8,000 visitors to see the industry’s latest innovations.

Contractors, apprentices and students attending Salon Lumen were also offered over 40 conferences and guided laboratories, including topics like "Electrification Solutions," "Lighting," "Power Quality Solutions," "Health and Safety," "Smart Home 101," "Digitizing your Business and its Benefits," and "Environmental, Social, and Governance."

Prior to the Montreal exhibition, Lumen held a social event for its main suppliers, where Sonepar CEO Philippe Delpech, Sonepar Americas President Rob Taylor, and Sonepar Canada President George McClean shared company insights, economic highlights, and the future vision of Sonepar. The event was followed by a Q&A period providing suppliers with the opportunities to dive deeper into Sonepar.