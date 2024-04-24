Grainger Shareholders Elect 13 to Company's Board

W.W. Grainger Inc.
CHICAGO — W.W. Grainger Inc. on Wednesday held its annual meeting of shareholders in Lake Forest, Illinois.
Grainger Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson provided a company update, which included financial and operational highlights from 2023.
Shareholders elected the following 13 directors:
- Rodney C. Adkins
- George S. Davis
- Katherine D. Jaspon
- Christopher J. Klein
- Stuart L. Levenick
- D.G. Macpherson
- Cindy J. Miller
- Neil S. Novich
- Beatriz R. Perez
- E. Scott Santi
- Susan Slavik Williams
- Lucas E. Watson
- Steven A. White
In addition, the shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as its independent auditor for the year 2024.
Shareholders also voted in favor of the advisory say on pay resolution on executive compensation.