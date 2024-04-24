Grainger Shareholders Elect 13 to Company's Board

Shareholders also voted in favor of a resolution on executive compensation.

W.W. Grainger Inc.
Apr 24, 2024
Grainger headquarters, Lake Forest, Ill.
W.W. Grainger Inc.

CHICAGO — W.W. Grainger Inc. on Wednesday held its annual meeting of shareholders in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Grainger Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson provided a company update, which included financial and operational highlights from 2023.

Shareholders elected the following 13 directors:

  • Rodney C. Adkins
  • George S. Davis
  • Katherine D. Jaspon
  • Christopher J. Klein
  • Stuart L. Levenick
  • D.G. Macpherson
  • Cindy J. Miller
  • Neil S. Novich
  • Beatriz R. Perez
  • E. Scott Santi
  • Susan Slavik Williams
  • Lucas E. Watson
  • Steven A. White

In addition, the shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as its independent auditor for the year 2024.

Shareholders also voted in favor of the advisory say on pay resolution on executive compensation.

