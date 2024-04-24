Grainger Shareholders Elect 13 to Company's Board

CHICAGO — W.W. Grainger Inc. on Wednesday held its annual meeting of shareholders in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Grainger Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson provided a company update, which included financial and operational highlights from 2023.

Shareholders elected the following 13 directors:

Rodney C. Adkins

George S. Davis

Katherine D. Jaspon

Christopher J. Klein

Stuart L. Levenick

D.G. Macpherson

Cindy J. Miller

Neil S. Novich

Beatriz R. Perez

E. Scott Santi

Susan Slavik Williams

Lucas E. Watson

Steven A. White

In addition, the shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as its independent auditor for the year 2024.

Shareholders also voted in favor of the advisory say on pay resolution on executive compensation.