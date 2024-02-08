Kennametal Reports $495M in Quarterly Revenue

The company's results bested Wall Street expectations.

Kennametal Inc.
Feb 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 08 At 3 46 56 Pm

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kennametal Inc. on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $23.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, were 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The engineered products maker posted revenue of $495.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $495.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kennametal expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 35 cents. The company said it expects revenue in the range of $510 million to $530 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Kennametal expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.07 billion.

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 8, 2024
I Stock 1402226144
Stanley Black & Decker Posts $304M Loss
February 2, 2024
I Stock 493837402
Grainger Posts $16.5B in 2023 Sales; Q4 Sales Up 5%
February 2, 2024
I Stock 1313856310
Parker-Hannifin Posts Strong Second Quarter
February 1, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts $304M Loss
I Stock 493837402
Earnings
Grainger Posts $16.5B in 2023 Sales; Q4 Sales Up 5%
I Stock 1313856310
Earnings
Parker-Hannifin Posts Strong Second Quarter
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 8, 2024
I Stock 493837402
Earnings
Grainger Posts $16.5B in 2023 Sales; Q4 Sales Up 5%
The MRO giant saw a decline in its gross margin in the final quarter of the year.
February 2, 2024
I Stock 1313856310
Earnings
Parker-Hannifin Posts Strong Second Quarter
The company's earnings easily exceeded Wall Street forecasts.
February 1, 2024
I Stock 1303940726
Earnings
Würth Group Sets Annual Sales Record
The global distribution giant said its yearly sales eclipsed €20 billion for the first time.
January 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 01 25 10 02 14 Am
Earnings
Applied Industrial's Sales Edge Up Amid ‘Muted’ Industrial Activity
The company said its Q2 results exceeded expectations, but officials also curbed its full-year forecast.
January 25, 2024
I Stock 458291485
Earnings
3M Reports $8B in Q4 Sales
The company's earnings exceeded analysts' expectations.
January 24, 2024
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal’s Annual Sales Up 5% After Strong Q4
The company posted better-than-expected earnings to wrap up 2023.
January 18, 2024
Msc Logo
Earnings
MSC Sales Edge Down to Begin New Fiscal Year
The company’s earnings, meanwhile, fell by double digits amid a "challenging environment."
January 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 11 10 At 1 10 59 Pm 636d4cd3cf0e0
Earnings
Core & Main Announces Third Quarter Results
Net sales slightly increased, but net income declined by more than 11%.
December 5, 2023
Ferguson campus, Secaucus, N.J.
Earnings
Ferguson Sales, Profit Decline Amid ‘Challenging’ Market
The company also disclosed its acquisition of a Texas waterworks metering distributor.
December 5, 2023
Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot Sales Continue to Slide
But the home improvement chain still topped expectations for the quarter.
November 14, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286 64d293b66f2e5
Earnings
Hillman Sales Up 5% in Q3
But the company narrowed its forecast for the full year.
November 9, 2023
Ms 150 5
Earnings
DXP Sales, Earnings Up Despite ‘Varied’ Customer Spending
The company said it is in position to outpace the overall market heading into the new year.
November 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 08 At 9 00 48 Am
Earnings
MRC Sales Down 2%, but Earnings, Profits Rise
The company blamed "temporary weakness" in its gas utilities business.
November 8, 2023
I Stock 1339925210
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wajax Industrial Revenue Jumps 19% in Q3
The company said its strong results could enable it to pursue additional “acquisition opportunities.”
November 7, 2023