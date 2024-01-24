3M Reports $8B in Q4 Sales

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — 3M Co. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $945 million.

The Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.42 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics posted revenue of $8.01 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, 3M expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.15.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.35 to $9.75 per share.