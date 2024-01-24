3M Reports $8B in Q4 Sales

The company's earnings exceeded analysts' expectations.

Jan 24, 2024
I Stock 458291485
iStock

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — 3M Co. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $945 million.

The Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.42 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics posted revenue of $8.01 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, 3M expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.15.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.35 to $9.75 per share.

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 15, 2024
I Stock 1902076549
Fastenal’s Annual Sales Up 5% After Strong Q4
January 18, 2024
Msc Logo
MSC Sales Edge Down to Begin New Fiscal Year
January 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 11 10 At 1 10 59 Pm 636d4cd3cf0e0
Core & Main Announces Third Quarter Results
December 5, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal’s Annual Sales Up 5% After Strong Q4
Msc Logo
Earnings
MSC Sales Edge Down to Begin New Fiscal Year
Screen Shot 2022 11 10 At 1 10 59 Pm 636d4cd3cf0e0
Earnings
Core & Main Announces Third Quarter Results
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsor Content
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
More in Earnings
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsored
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
This exclusive new video podcast teaches you how to stay on schedule, and maximize the safety and reliability of your systems in the process.
January 10, 2024
Msc Logo
Earnings
MSC Sales Edge Down to Begin New Fiscal Year
The company’s earnings, meanwhile, fell by double digits amid a "challenging environment."
January 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 11 10 At 1 10 59 Pm 636d4cd3cf0e0
Earnings
Core & Main Announces Third Quarter Results
Net sales slightly increased, but net income declined by more than 11%.
December 5, 2023
Ferguson campus, Secaucus, N.J.
Earnings
Ferguson Sales, Profit Decline Amid ‘Challenging’ Market
The company also disclosed its acquisition of a Texas waterworks metering distributor.
December 5, 2023
Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot Sales Continue to Slide
But the home improvement chain still topped expectations for the quarter.
November 14, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286 64d293b66f2e5
Earnings
Hillman Sales Up 5% in Q3
But the company narrowed its forecast for the full year.
November 9, 2023
Ms 150 5
Earnings
DXP Sales, Earnings Up Despite ‘Varied’ Customer Spending
The company said it is in position to outpace the overall market heading into the new year.
November 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 08 At 9 00 48 Am
Earnings
MRC Sales Down 2%, but Earnings, Profits Rise
The company blamed "temporary weakness" in its gas utilities business.
November 8, 2023
I Stock 1339925210
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wajax Industrial Revenue Jumps 19% in Q3
The company said its strong results could enable it to pursue additional “acquisition opportunities.”
November 7, 2023
NOW Inc. headquarters, Houson, March 2022.
Earnings
DistributionNOW Sales Up Nearly 2%; Earnings, Profits Fall
Officials said they are optimistic about the U.S. market resuming a “growth path” next year.
November 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 02 At 9 41 32 Am
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Loss; Acquisitions Bolster Sales
Company officials said the integration of Hisco is “well underway.”
November 2, 2023
Wesco office in Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Sales Up Nearly 4%, but Earnings and Profits Decline
The company expects “moderating end market conditions” to impact its full-year results.
November 2, 2023
Esg Img 3 646b7b2ccd2a6
Earnings
Global Industrial’s Sales Jump, but Margins Decline
The distributor returned to organic growth for the first time in a year.
October 31, 2023
I Stock 1411734115
Earnings
Honeywell Sales Rise 3% to $9.2B
Orders rose 10% in the company's latest fiscal quarter.
October 30, 2023
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Sales Slide
The tool maker raised its forecast for the full year.
October 27, 2023