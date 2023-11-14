Home Depot Sales Continue to Slide

But the home improvement chain still topped expectations for the quarter.

Michelle Chapman
Nov 14, 2023
Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File

Home Depot sales continue to slide as Americans wrestle with persistent inflation and the company narrowed its outlook for the year. But the nation's biggest home improvement retailer still topped expectations for the quarter and shares jumped more than 6% at the opening bell Tuesday.

Home Depot now expects an earnings per share to decline between 9% and 11% in 2023 and same store sales to fall 3% to 4%. The company previously anticipated an earnings per share drop between 7% and 13% and a same-store sales decline of 2% to 5%.

It's the first time that Home Depot has projected a decline in annual sales since 2009, when the U.S. economy was decimated by a massive housing bubble.

Inflation is hitting Home Depot on a number of fronts.

Americans are more closely watching where they spend money as costs rise. The average receipt at Home Depot declined 0.3% from last year during the same period, and customer transactions are down 2.4%. It is also getting more expensive to put big-ticket items on credit cards or to take out a loan to buy them, a result of the fight by the U.S. Federal Reserve against inflation.

Secondly, as the Fed has raised interest rates to cool the economy and inflation, it has fractured the real estate market, the health of which is a big determinant in Home Depot's fortunes.

Few people are moving from their homes after locking in ultralow mortgages at or below 3%. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan is more than twice that now.

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes in September fell for the fourth month in a row, grinding to their slowest pace in more than a decade. Sales of new homes are falling, too, but for much different reasons.

The lack of existing homes for sale has forced more people into the new home market, or out of the housing market completely as prices skyrocket. Both can impact a company like Home Depot negatively.

The impact of inflation and monetary policy on a company like Home Depot played out in real time Tuesday after the U.S. released the latest data on inflation, which eased in October. Shares of Home Depot that had been trading flat jumped in early trading.

Third-quarter revenue slipped 3% to $37.71 billion, Home Depot Inc. said Tuesday, which is better than the $37.52 billion that Wall Street was expecting, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer's health, dropped 3.1%. In the U.S., they declined 3.5%.

Customers, compared with several years ago when they were taking on major renovations at home, focused instead on smaller, less expensive projects.

"Similar to the second quarter, we saw continued customer engagement with smaller projects, and experienced pressure in certain big-ticket, discretionary categories," Chair and CEO Ted Decker said in a prepared statement.

Big-ticket items include appliances that many customers buy through credit, which has grown very expensive as a result of the fight by the U.S. Federal Reserve to rein in inflation. The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times in the past year and a half, to about 5.4%, the highest level in 22 years.

That has raised the cost of mortgages, credit cards typically used to acquire refrigerators, and loans for home improvement.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said that because more people are staying put in their homes, it's taking a bite out of spending on do-it-yourself projects, most of which are taken up after a move. Those who aren't moving aren't spending on larger projects, like major remodels, either.

"A lack of financing, softer confidence, and higher interest rates which impact borrowing to fund such activity, are all underpinning the decline," Saunders said. "In our view, the situation will only remedy itself once the economy picks up or the backlog of work builds to an extent that it fuels latent demand – which will not happen any time soon."

Home Depot earned $3.81 billion, or $3.81 per share, topping the $3.76 per share that industry analysts had expected, but it's down from last year when the Atlanta company earned $4.34 billion, or $4.24 per share.

Shares rose slightly before the opening bell Tuesday. Shares of competitor Lowe's, which releases quarterly earnings a week from today, rose as well.

November 8, 2023
Hillman Sales Up 5% in Q3
November 9, 2023
DXP Sales, Earnings Up Despite ‘Varied’ Customer Spending
November 9, 2023
MRC Sales Down 2%, but Earnings, Profits Rise
November 8, 2023
Earnings
Hillman Sales Up 5% in Q3
Earnings
DXP Sales, Earnings Up Despite ‘Varied’ Customer Spending
Earnings
MRC Sales Down 2%, but Earnings, Profits Rise
Nearly a quarter of the manufacturing industry's employees are over the age of 55. An aging population is creating a major labor shortage.
November 2, 2023
Earnings
DXP Sales, Earnings Up Despite ‘Varied’ Customer Spending
The company said it is in position to outpace the overall market heading into the new year.
November 9, 2023
Earnings
MRC Sales Down 2%, but Earnings, Profits Rise
The company blamed "temporary weakness" in its gas utilities business.
November 8, 2023
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wajax Industrial Revenue Jumps 19% in Q3
The company said its strong results could enable it to pursue additional “acquisition opportunities.”
November 7, 2023
Earnings
DistributionNOW Sales Up Nearly 2%; Earnings, Profits Fall
Officials said they are optimistic about the U.S. market resuming a “growth path” next year.
November 2, 2023
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Loss; Acquisitions Bolster Sales
Company officials said the integration of Hisco is “well underway.”
November 2, 2023
Earnings
Wesco Sales Up Nearly 4%, but Earnings and Profits Decline
The company expects “moderating end market conditions” to impact its full-year results.
November 2, 2023
Earnings
Global Industrial’s Sales Jump, but Margins Decline
The distributor returned to organic growth for the first time in a year.
October 31, 2023
Earnings
Honeywell Sales Rise 3% to $9.2B
Orders rose 10% in the company's latest fiscal quarter.
October 30, 2023
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Sales Slide
The tool maker raised its forecast for the full year.
October 27, 2023
Earnings
Applied Industrial Sales Up 3%, Earnings More than 20%
The distributor raised its forecast after a promising first quarter.
October 26, 2023
Earnings
Grainger Posts Higher Sales, Earnings
But the MRO giant slightly curtailed its full-year sales projections.
October 26, 2023
Earnings
MSC Sets Annual Sales Record
But the company’s operating income slipped during the final quarter of its fiscal year.
October 25, 2023
Earnings
3M Reports $2B Loss
But the company's earnings came in better than expected.
October 24, 2023
Earnings
Motion Sales Increase Slightly, Profits Up by Double Digits
The distributor’s parent company maintained its earlier forecast for the full year.
October 19, 2023