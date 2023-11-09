Hillman Sales Up 5% in Q3

CINCINNATI — Hillman Solutions Corp., a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, on Wednesday reported financial results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended Sept. 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023:

YTD 2023 Highlights:

Balance Sheet and Liquidity at September 30, 2023

Doug Cahill, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Hillman, said:

“During the quarter our team successfully navigated the challenging macroeconomic environment to produce mid-single-digit top line growth and double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth. Margins improved to historical norms, driven by strength in our Hardware and Protective Solutions segment, lower priced inventory being sold, and the resilience of Hillman’s competitive moat. Additionally, we continued to reduce inventory which, together with our improved bottom line, has driven robust year to date free cash flow of $119.3 million. We used this free cash flow to pay down debt, allowing us to improve our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to 3.7 times continuing the downward trend for the fifth straight quarter.”





“Hillman has proven resilient throughout multiple economic cycles. Despite lower foot traffic at our customers, our business remains partially insulated because of our focus on small ticket items used for necessary repair and maintenance projects. We expect gross margins to expand sequentially into the fourth quarter as we derive the benefits of new business wins, our prior pricing actions, and prudent cost controls. We have narrowed our top and bottom line guidance within our original range to reflect the macro environment. We continue to see our business produce free cash flow at healthy levels, which gives us confidence to increase our free cash flow outlook for the year. We look forward to entering 2024 on solid footing to capture market share and with a much stronger balance sheet to build additional value in our company.”