Stanley Black & Decker Sales Decline, but Earnings Exceed Projections

The tool maker raised its forecast for the full year.

Oct 27, 2023
I Stock 1402226144
iStock

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $4.7 million.

The Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The tool company posted revenue of $3.95 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.02 billion.

Stanley Black & Decker expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.40 per share.

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
October 24, 2023
I Stock 1255400522
Applied Industrial Sales Up 3%, Earnings More than 20%
October 26, 2023
Grainger distribution center, Minooka, Ill.
Grainger Posts Higher Sales, Earnings
October 26, 2023
Screenshot 2023 10 25 8 56 29 Am
MSC Sets Annual Sales Record
October 25, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial Sales Up 3%, Earnings More than 20%
Grainger distribution center, Minooka, Ill.
Earnings
Grainger Posts Higher Sales, Earnings
Screenshot 2023 10 25 8 56 29 Am
Earnings
MSC Sets Annual Sales Record
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 24, 2023
Grainger distribution center, Minooka, Ill.
Earnings
Grainger Posts Higher Sales, Earnings
But the MRO giant slightly curtailed its full-year sales projections.
October 26, 2023
Screenshot 2023 10 25 8 56 29 Am
Earnings
MSC Sets Annual Sales Record
But the company’s operating income slipped during the final quarter of its fiscal year.
October 25, 2023
I Stock 458291485
Earnings
3M Reports $2B Loss
But the company's earnings came in better than expected.
October 24, 2023
Motion Ai facility, Eden Prairie, Minn.
Earnings
Motion Sales Increase Slightly, Profits Up by Double Digits
The distributor’s parent company maintained its earlier forecast for the full year.
October 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 19 At 9 39 52 Am 63c96463f20e6
Earnings
Fastenal Sales Up Despite 'Softer' Manufacturing Demand
The distributor said sales were flat in the final month of the latest quarter.
October 12, 2023
Ferguson office, Secaucus, N.J., Aug. 2022.
Earnings
Ferguson Sales Climb 4% in Latest Fiscal Year Despite Q4 Decline
The company, however, expects sales to remain “broadly flat” in the new fiscal year.
September 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 06 At 9 11 12 Am
Earnings
Core & Main Posts Flat Sales, Lower Earnings in Q2
The company narrowed its forecast amid "pockets of softness" in non-residential projects.
September 6, 2023
A Home Depot store in North Miami, Fla., May 14, 2021.
Earnings
Home Depot Tops Expectations Again, but Troubling Signs Remain
Sales fell as inflation and soaring interest rates impacted consumers' spending choices.
August 15, 2023
Wajax Truck
Earnings
Wajax Posts 16% Increase in Industrial Sales
The company’s overall earnings jumped by more than one-third.
August 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 41 29 Pm 642c7d8124b18
Earnings
Applied Industrial Technologies' Full-Year Sales Rise 16%
But the company expects much slower growth in its new fiscal year.
August 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 09 At 9 15 47 Am
Earnings
DXP Sales Increase 16%; Earnings Up by Nearly One-Third
The company said it looks forward to making more acquisitions in the second half of the year.
August 9, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Earnings
Hillman Posts Q2 Sales Decline
Net income and adjusted earnings also fell compared to the second quarter of 2022.
August 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 08 At 9 24 04 Am
Earnings
MRC Global Sales Up 3%, but its Forecast Falls
The distributor anticipates slower sales in its utility segment moving forward.
August 8, 2023
Wesco facility, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Reports Record Sales but Earnings Decline
The company reduced its forecast amid “market weakness” in the electrical sector.
August 4, 2023