Home Depot Posts Record Profit, Revenue

Michelle Chapman
Aug 16, 2022
Home Depot store, North Miami, Fla., May 14, 2021.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

Home Depot is seeing sustained demand for goods related to home improvement projects despite soaring prices and mortgage rates for homes.

Despite record profit and revenue, the Atlanta home improvement chain maintained its guidance for the year.

Revenue for the three months ended July 31 rose 6.5% to $43.79 billion, which topped projections of $43.35 billion on Wall Street, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer's health, climbed 5.8%, and 5.4% in the U.S.

While the number of customer transactions fell 3%, the amount shoppers spent per transaction rose 9.1%.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said Tuesday that there was some inflation baked into the numbers.

“This is one of the reasons why Home Depot’s average ticket has risen by 9.1% over the prior year," Saunders wrote. "While inflation does not account for all the gains, it has flattered Home Depot’s numbers."

Saunders believes that it has been easier for Home Depot to pass along price increases to customers because the products on its stores shelves are considered essential to make home improvements. And contractors can pass along higher prices to clients, he added.

Home Depot earned $5.17 billion, or $5.05 per share, which also topped per-share projections for $4.95. It was also better than last year's strong second quarter, when the company posted earnings of $4.81 billion.

Profit and sales levels were unprecedented for Home Depot, according to CEO Ted Decker.

The company stuck to its 2022 forecast for mid-single digits earnings per share growth and total sales growth and comparable sales growth of about 3%.

Home improvement stores have remained busy during the pandemic as people working from home took on new projects. The spring and summer is also a traditional busy season as home owners head out for flowers, vegetables and other gardening and landscaping goods.

Home Depot Inc. has continued to lure customers despite what may be a cooling of the housing market. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the fifth consecutive month in June as higher mortgage rates and rising prices kept many home hunters on the sidelines. Existing home sales fell 5.4% in June from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million, the National Association of Realtors said last month.

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates soared last week in a continued volatile market as the key 30-year loan rate jumped back over 5%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported that the 30-year rate rose to 5.22% from 4.99% a week earlier. By contrast, the rate stood at 2.87% a year ago.

August 4, 2022
Sign advertising for help at The Goldenrod restaurant and candy shop, York Beach, Maine, June 1, 2022.
Hourly Workers Still Have Leverage as Hiring Booms
August 9, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 08 2 52 57 Pm
Wajax Revenue Climbs 15%
August 8, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 04 1 28 27 Pm
Fastenal July Sales Up 12.5%
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 9 42 03 Am
Earnings
Applied Industrial Technologies Reports $1B in Q4 Sales
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 4 20 51 Pm
Earnings
DSG Reports Loss in Initial Quarter
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 9 04 10 Am
Earnings
MRC Global Sales Up 24%
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
