Wajax Reports 15% Q2 Revenue Increase

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 8, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 08 2 52 57 Pm

Wajax Corp. on Thursday announced increases in revenue, earnings and profit margin in its latest quarterly financial report.

The Canadian industrial supplier highlighted second-quarter revenue of $511 million, up 14.6% from the $446 million in the same period last year. Equipment sales comprised the largest component of that total at $172 million, followed by industrial parts at $134 million and product support at $122 million.

Net earnings climbed from $18 million to nearly $22 million year-over-year, while gross profit margin edged up to more than 20%. The company said its backlog was nearly $535 million.

Wajax President and CEO Iggy Domagalski said the company benefited from strong commodity prices and capital spending despite rising interest rates and continued supply chain issues. He also said the company’s leverage ratio provides “ample capacity to pursue our acquisition programs.”

“We are very pleased with these results and the continued strong performance of the business, and we look forward to continuing our focus on growth and delivering an excellent experience for our customers and employees,” Domagalski said in a statement.

Latest in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 08 2 52 57 Pm
Wajax Revenue Climbs 15%
August 8, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 04 1 28 27 Pm
Fastenal July Sales Up 12.5%
August 4, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 03 12 56 18 Pm
Illinois Tool Works Reports Nearly 10% Revenue Growth
August 3, 2022
Related Stories
Screenshot 2022 08 08 2 57 25 Pm
Earnings
DXP Sales Up 29%
Screenshot 2022 08 04 2 57 30 Pm
Earnings
Wesco Reports Record Q2 Sales, Profit
Screenshot 2022 08 04 1 28 27 Pm
Earnings
Fastenal July Sales Up 12.5%
Screenshot 2022 08 03 1 26 04 Pm
Earnings
Global Industrial Posts Record Sales
More in Earnings
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 08 2 57 25 Pm
Earnings
DXP Sales Up 29%
Earnings per diluted share were up more than 80%.
August 8, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 04 2 57 30 Pm
Earnings
Wesco Reports Record Q2 Sales, Profit
Operating profit was up nearly 70% year-over-year.
August 4, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 04 1 28 27 Pm
Earnings
Fastenal July Sales Up 12.5%
The company’s fastener sales increased by nearly 20%.
August 4, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 03 1 26 04 Pm
Earnings
Global Industrial Posts Record Sales
But its gross margin slipped compared to last year.
August 3, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 03 12 56 18 Pm
Earnings
Illinois Tool Works Reports Nearly 10% Revenue Growth
The company is maintaining its full-year outlook.
August 3, 2022
A Caterpillar machine works on the demolition of a building in downtown Pittsburgh, April 28, 2022.
Earnings
Caterpillar Posts Strong Profit as it Raises Prices
Operating profit margin, however, was down slightly.
August 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 01 At 1 52 57 Pm
Earnings
Timken Reports Record Sales, Earnings
The company raised its full-year outlook.
August 1, 2022
Screenshot 2022 07 29 3 32 41 Pm
Earnings
Stanley Black and Decker Posts Disappointing Q2 Results
The company detailed a series of cost-cutting initiatives amid slowing demand.
July 29, 2022
Minooka 59
Earnings
Grainger Sales Up Nearly 20%, Earnings Up 60%
The distribution giant again raised its full-year forecast.
July 29, 2022
Screenshot 2022 07 28 8 40 17 Am
Earnings
3M Beats Expectations for Q2
The conglomerate reported $8.7 billion in revenue.
July 28, 2022
Screenshot 2022 07 27 12 43 23 Pm
Earnings
Motion Sales Soar Nearly 35%
The distributor’s quarterly profit was up nearly 50%.
July 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 26 At 3 15 31 Pm
Earnings
Watsco Reports Record Q2 Sales, Profit
The HVAC distributor benefited from strong demand and higher prices.
July 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 25 At 1 45 21 Pm
Earnings
Omega Flex Q2 Sales Down Slightly
The supplier cited renewed travel costs and marketing efforts.
July 25, 2022
A Union Pacific Railroad locomotive in the Jackson, Miss., terminal rail yard, April 20, 2022.
Earnings
Union Pacific Profit Beats Expectations
But the railroad's expenses also jumped as it tried to reduce delays in deliveries.
July 22, 2022