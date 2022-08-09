Hourly Workers Still Have Leverage as Hiring Booms

Cora Lewis
Aug 9, 2022
Sign advertising for help at The Goldenrod restaurant and candy shop, York Beach, Maine, June 1, 2022.
Sign advertising for help at The Goldenrod restaurant and candy shop, York Beach, Maine, June 1, 2022.
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsie Church was working as a manager at a Colorado Taco Bell when she found out workers at a nearby Pizza Hut were earning more than $1 an hour more than she was.

Her attempts to negotiate a raise were unsuccessful, so she kept hunting for another job, eventually finding one at Laredo’s Tacos, a chain connected to 7-Eleven.

“Even my Taco Bell manager said, ’If they’re gonna offer you $20 an hour — take it,’” Church said.

As inflation skyrockets, hourly workers like Church have been seeking different positions with better pay.

More than 4 million Americans have quit their jobs every month since June 2021, a level never seen before last year. A Pew Research survey found that about one in five U.S. workers say they are very or somewhat likely to look for a new job in the next six months.

For many workers on the low end of the pay scale, though, inflation has already eaten into or erased any real wage gains, said Brad Hershbein, senior economist at the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research.

In July, hourly earnings rose 0.5%, an increase of 5.2% over the past year — still not enough to keep up with inflation. And sometimes switching jobs may mean earning more while giving up benefits like health insurance or schedule consistency.

Still, hiring is booming — U.S. employers added more than half a million jobs in July, according to the monthly jobs report released Friday — and unemployment remains near a 50-year low, meaning job-switching will likely remain an option at least for the near future.

“One major source of worker power is the implicit threat that you’ll quit your job and take another,” said Heidi Shierholz, president of the liberal Economic Policy Institute. “When there’s a huge number of job openings at one time, that implicit threat is real.”

That could change if hiring slows and the U.S. economy continues to weaken. But for the moment, “The momentum is still with the worker,” said Hershbein. “We’re not where we were six to 12 months ago — but the labor market remains strong.”

Labor economist Kathryn Edwards, with the Rand Corporation, says that while hourly pay increases may be attainable right now through job-switching, other benefits — such as regular hours, sick days, and health insurance — are often not even on the table.

That’s why Ethan Ramsey, 21, continues working at the Publix supermarket in Miami, Florida, where he started in 2020.

Ramsay has seen more turnover and churn in recent months, he said, as the supermarket no longer pays as much as other hourly employers in the area. But he takes into account the Publix benefits, such as vision and dental coverage, as well as rarities like a 401 (k) contribution and a percentage of salary in company stock.

“As good as those are, you still want to be paid what your time is worth,” he said. Inflation has exacerbated the pressure.

“Every single customer that comes in — no exaggeration — everyone that’s an adult, that’s not a kid — complains that everything is more expensive at the register,” he said. To supplement his paycheck, Ramsay often picks up shifts from on-demand driving apps and works as a snow-cone delivery driver, he said.

Workers considering switching for higher wages should also take into account the possibility of “labor hoarding,” where an employer will hire new employees to have on hand, but with no guarantee of regular hours, Edwards said. In these cases, the overall return to a worker changing jobs may be lower.

“Employers bait and switch all the time,” she said.

Some workers would rather stay where they are and push for higher wages. In response to widespread instability in workplace conditions, there has been a marked increase in worker organizing in recent months, Edwards and Shierholz noted.

Union drives are up 58% over the same period last year, according to the National Labor Relations Board, and workers filed nearly 2,000 petitions for representation in the first three quarters of the 2022 fiscal year. High-profile campaigns at Amazon and more than 200 Starbucks locations have made headlines.

Maeg Yosef, 41, who has worked as a crew member at Trader Joe’s in Hadley, Mass., for 18 years, said that working through the pandemic led to her and her coworkers discussing workplace safety and other conditions more often, including pay and benefits, which led to a successful union drive this month.

Days before that vote, the company announced raises for certain brackets of workers, an increase Yosef attributes to the pressure of the campaign.

“We were well aware our wages have not kept up with inflation,” she said. “And we had tried to voice concerns in the past, through surveys and other channels. The company wasn’t listening.”

Trader Joe’s workers in Minneapolis, Minn. and Boulder, Colo., have also filed for union elections, with the Minneapolis location slated to hold its vote next week.

“Among workers — and particularly low wage workers — there’s been a reigniting of the understanding that employers are seeing record profits while wages haven’t kept up,” Shierholz said. “I don’t think that will fade away as quickly. Some of what low-wage workers have gained in terms of bargaining power is not going away.”

Latest in Economy
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1345452668
Inflation, Wage Data Suggest Prices Will Keep Climbing
August 1, 2022
Fuel prices shown at a gas station in Los Angeles, June 16, 2022.
As Prices Soared, Unprecedented Profit for Major Oil Drillers
August 1, 2022
A man shops at a supermarket in New York, July 27, 2022.
Key Inflation Gauge Reaches 6.8% as Prices Keep Surging
July 29, 2022
Related Stories
A cement mixer truck reflected on a window at the Essex Crossing development, Manhattan, New York, Aug. 4, 2022.
Economy
'What Recession?': U.S. Employers Add 528,000 Jobs in July
I Stock 1345452668
Economy
Inflation, Wage Data Suggest Prices Will Keep Climbing
Fuel prices shown at a gas station in Los Angeles, June 16, 2022.
Economy
As Prices Soared, Unprecedented Profit for Major Oil Drillers
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Economy
A cement mixer truck reflected on a window at the Essex Crossing development, Manhattan, New York, Aug. 4, 2022.
Economy
'What Recession?': U.S. Employers Add 528,000 Jobs in July
Unemployment dropped to match the more than 50-year low reached just before the pandemic took hold.
August 8, 2022
I Stock 1345452668
Economy
Inflation, Wage Data Suggest Prices Will Keep Climbing
Signs indicate some prices may moderate in the coming months — though not by very much.
August 1, 2022
Fuel prices shown at a gas station in Los Angeles, June 16, 2022.
Economy
As Prices Soared, Unprecedented Profit for Major Oil Drillers
Inflation is already changing the way Americans consume energy.
August 1, 2022
A man shops at a supermarket in New York, July 27, 2022.
Economy
Key Inflation Gauge Reaches 6.8% as Prices Keep Surging
The Fed takes the employment cost index into consideration in its interest rate decisions.
July 29, 2022
A man shops at a supermarket, July 27, 2022, New York.
Economy
U.S. Economy Shrank 0.9% Last Quarter
It's the second consecutive drop in the nation's gross domestic product.
July 28, 2022
A news conference held by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is watched at the New York Stock Exchange, July 27, 2022.
Economy
Fed Unleashes Another Big Rate Hike in Bid to Curb Inflation
The central bank's chairman said he does not believe the country is currently in a recession.
July 28, 2022
Screens display end-of-day trading results at the New York Stock Exchange on May 12, 2022, in New York.
Economy
How Do We Know When a Recession Has Begun?
By one common definition, the U.S. economy is on the cusp of a recession.
July 27, 2022
I Stock 1199696849
Economy
Consumer Confidence Slides for Third Straight Month
Higher prices for food, gas and just about everything else continued to weigh on Americans.
July 26, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill, June 22, 2022, Washington.
Economy
Fed Set to Impose Another Big Rate Hike
Conflicting signs about the health of the economy have put the central bank in a difficult spot.
July 26, 2022
A customer checks price tags while shopping at a store in Schaumburg, Ill., June 30, 2022.
Economy
Retail Sales Rise, Easing Recession Fears
Consumers defied sharply higher prices at the gas pump and in grocery aisles.
July 18, 2022
Delores Bledsoe of Houston, Texas, fuels up her rig at a truck stop in Carlisle, Pa., July 13, 2022.
Economy
Wholesale Inflation Surges 11.3%
Producer prices have jumped nearly 18% for goods and nearly 8% for services.
July 14, 2022
Eggs are displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the Labor Department will report on U.S. consumer prices for June.
Economy
U.S. Inflation Reached a New 40-year High
Some economists have held out hope that inflation might be reaching or nearing a short-term peak.
July 13, 2022
In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, speaks during an interview in Richmond, Va. Last week’s jobs report points to a solid U.S. economy with little sign of a recession on the horizon and one that can withstand higher interest rates, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said Monday, July 11, 2022.
Economy
Fed's Bullard: U.S. Economy Can Handle Rising Rates
He sees little sign of an imminent recession.
July 12, 2022
Gas station in Sacramento, Calif., May 27, 2022.
Economy
Key Inflation Gauge Remains a High 6.3%
Consumer spending is beginning to weaken — but it's still helping fuel inflation itself.
June 30, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee, June 23, 2022, Washington.
Economy
Powell: 'No Guarantee' Fed Can Tame Inflation, Spare Jobs
The central bank hopes to raise interest rates just enough to slow the economy — without causing a recession.
June 30, 2022