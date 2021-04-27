Safety & Industrial Sales Remain Strong at 3M Through Q1

That growth continues to be powered by international sales, however, as they still declined in the Americas.

Apr 27th, 2021
Mike Hockett
3 Ma
iStock

Manufacturing conglomerate 3M reported its 2021 first quarter and financial results on Tuesday, showing an acceleration in overall sales growth year-over-year, including continued strong results in the company's Safety and Industrial segment.

The St. Paul, MN-based maker of adhesives, PPE, safety products and Post-It notes showed that its Q1 sales totaled $8.9 billion, up 9.6 percent year-over-year, with organic sales up 8.0 percent. Sequentially, those figures compare with Q4 2020 sales of $8.6 billion that grew 5.8 percent year-over-year and grew 5.5 percent organically.

3M's Q1 operating profit of $2.0 billion grew 20.0 percent year-over-year and improved upon Q4 2020's $1.85 billion. Q1 operating margin of 22.5 percent grew 1.9 percentage points year-over-year. The company's total Q1 profit of $1.62 billion jumped 24.2 percent year-over-year.

Geographically, sales grew 18.1 percent year-over-year in Asia Pacific, 10.4 percent in EMEA and 4.5 percent in the Americas. Organic local-currency sales grew 12.8 percent in Asia Pacific, 6.3 percent in the Americas and 5.5 percent in EMEA.

Safety and Industrial

In 3M's largest business unit, Safety and Industrial, Q1 sales of $3.3 billion grew 13.7 percent year-over-year, with organic sales up 10.3 percent. That compares with Q4 2020's 12.7 percent overall growth and 11.4 percent organic growth. On an organic basis, 3M said Q1 sales increased in electronics, automotive and aerospace and advanced materials, while sales were flat in transportation safety and sales declined in commercial solutions. Sales grew in Asia Pacific, were flat in EMEA and declined in the Americas.

Segment operating profit of $591 billion jumped 27 percent year-over-year, with operating margin of 23.3 percent. Those figures compare with a Q4 2020 operating profit of $869 million and operating margin of 27.7 percent.

Within Safety and Industrial, Q1 sales of personal safety products grew 25.1 percent year-over-year to $1.24 billion and held steady with Q4 2020's sales of $1.21 billion, showing that international demand for 3M's personal protective equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic remains highly elevated.

Here's how 3M's other Safety and Industrial product lines fared in Q1:

  • Abrasives: Sales of $352 million grew 6.7 percent year-over-year and topped Q4's $317 million
  • Automotive Aftermarket: Sales of $312 million grew 9.9 percent year-over-year and topped Q4's $306 million
  • Closure and Masking Systems: Sales of $243 million decreased 9.3 percent year-over-year and trailed Q4's $248 million
  • Electrical Materials: Sales of $307 million grew 6.6 percent year-over-year and topped Q4's $292 million
  • Industrial Adhesives & Tapes: Sales of $768 million grew 14.4 percent year-over-year and topped Q4's $689 million
  • Roofing Granules: Sales of $108 million grew 13.7 percent year-over-year and topped Q4's $95 million.

In 3M's other business segments in Q1: 

  • Transportation and Electronics sales of $2.5 billion grew 13.1 percent year-over-year, with organic sales up 9.7 percent. Organic sales increased in electronics, automotive and aerospace, and advanced materials. Sales were flat in transportation and safety, and declined in commercial solutions. Operating profit of $591 million jumped 27 percent year-over-year on margins of 23.3 percent.
  • Health Care sales of $2.2 billion grew 6.8 percent year-over-year, with organic sales up 9.3 percent. Organic sales increased in oral care, separation and purification, medical solutions and health information systems, while they declined in food safety. Operating profit of $509 million increased 13 percent year-over-year on margins of 22.7 percent.
  • Consumer sales of $1.4 billion increased 9.8 percent year-over-year, with organic sales up 7.8 percent. Organic sales increased in home improvement, stationery and office supplies, and home care, while sales declined in consumer health and safety. Operating profit of $289 million grew 9 percent year-over-year on margins of 21.1 percent.

3M said it is expecting full-year 2021 sales growth in the range of 5 to 8 percent, with organic sales growth between 3 to 6 percent.

Related
lkhj
3M Sues Florida Company Over Fake N95 Mask Sales
Apr 9th, 2021
3 Masg8
3M Wins in Patent Infringement Case Against Chinese Abrasives Supplier
Feb 25th, 2021
3 M Clean Protect Printa
3M launches New Program for Reopening Facilities
Feb 19th, 2021
More in Earnings
7 Actions Distributors Need to Take Now
Sponsored
7 Actions Distributors Need to Take Now
Fortune favors the bold, and in order to get through this crisis, distributors must take decisive action. This new industry playbook gives you the seven actions distributors need to take to move their companies in the right direction.
Apr 5th, 2021
In this Dec. 13, 2017 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington. Yellen on Monday, April 5, 2021, urged the adoption of a minimum global corporate income tax, an effort to offset any disadvantages that might arise from the Biden administration’s proposed increase in the U.S. corporate tax rate.
Yellen Calls for Minimum Global Corporate Income Tax
She called the widespread worldwide slashing of tax rates a "30-year race to the bottom."
Apr 6th, 2021
In this April 13, 2014 file photo, the Internal Revenue Service Headquarters (IRS) building is seen in Washington. More than 50 of the largest U.S. companies paid nothing in federal income taxes last year, even though they reported big pretax profits as a group. That's according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a group that believes the tax system needs to raise more revenue.
Despite Profits, Many Big Companies Pay Zero US Tax
More than 50 of the largest U.S. companies paid nothing in federal income taxes last year, with many getting rebates.
Apr 5th, 2021
I Stock 465682934
Growth? Return to Office? What to Expect from Industrial Suppliers’ Latest Earnings Reports
There's plenty of reasons for business optimism right now. Here's what ID is watching in distributors' and suppliers' fiscal reports throughout April.
Apr 5th, 2021
In this Dec. 29, 2020 photo, a FedEx delivery vehicle makes a U-turn near the Denver Pavilions, in downtown Denver.
FedEx Profit Soars as E-Commerce Surges
CEO Frederick Smith said he expects demand to “remain very high for the foreseeable future.”
Mar 19th, 2021
Image
Amazon Business Just Hit $25 Billion in Annual Sales
In less than 6 years, the B2B e-commerce marketplace has grown sales to more than twice the size of Grainger.
Mar 16th, 2021
Dxpaircompressor
Aggressive Q4 Has DXP Eyeing 2021 Growth
The company's 2020 sales were down 21 percent, but it closed four acquisitions in Q4 and refinanced a major loan.
Mar 9th, 2021
I Stock 926069614
Corporate Profits On the Rise for 1st Time Since Pandemic Began
Earnings for the largest S&P 500 companies are on track to be up 4 percent year-over-year, far better than the 10 percent decline that was expected.
Mar 4th, 2021
Fastenal Branchses
Fastenal's Sales Growth Slows in February as Safety Products Cool
The company had its weakest year-over-year sales growth month since March 2020 as the benefit of elevated safety sales continues to lessen.
Mar 4th, 2021
Lawson Outside
Lawson Products Sales End 2020 Down 5%, but Jump in Q4
Sequentially, Q4 average daily sales improved in most product categories, offset by less sales of lower margin PPE products.
Feb 25th, 2021
Mm 186 Thumb
Did a Single Tweet Cost Elon Musk $15B?
If it were any other social media user, perhaps this mild comment goes unnoticed.
Feb 24th, 2021
Global Industrial Aasdfasedf
Systemax Tops $1B in Sales for First Time
A renewed Global Industrial brand and customer initiatives throughout the pandemic led to considerable sales growth in 2020.
Feb 24th, 2021