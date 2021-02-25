3M Wins in Patent Infringement Case Against Chinese Abrasives Supplier

A Chinese court has ordered the supplier to compensate 3M and immediately stop production and sale of the infringed abrasive grain.

Feb 25th, 2021
3M
3 Masg8

ST. PAUL, MN — The Intermediate People's Court of Zhengzhou, China has ordered that the BCA-T (Blue Ceramic Abrasive Triangle) abrasive grain made by Qingdao Sisa Abrasives Co., Ltd. infringes 3M's Chinese patents ZL200980155621.4 and ZL201080026268.2. These patents relate to 3M's Precision-Shaped Abrasive Grain technology.

The court order requires Sisa to immediately stop the manufacture, sale, and offer for sale of Sisa's infringing abrasive grain in China and directs the company to compensate 3M for its economic losses and expenses for rights of protection. The judgement went into effect on Feb. 1, 2021.

3M provides a comprehensive range of abrasive products and solutions to multiple industries, including 3M Cubitron II products containing Precision-Shaped Abrasive Grain that are widely used in high-performance grinding and material removal applications for the metalworking and collision repair industries. Learn more about 3M's Cubitron II technology at www.3m.com/3M/en_US/cubitronII-us.

3M is committed to protecting its intellectual property and investments in Precision-Shaped Abrasive Grain technology.

