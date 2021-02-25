Lawson Products Sales End 2020 Down 5%, but Jump in Q4

Sequentially, Q4 average daily sales improved in most product categories, offset by less sales of lower margin PPE products.

MRO products distributor Lawson Products reported its 2020 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, showing that while 2020 was a down year amid the pandemic — like for the vast majority of industrial distributors — the company had a strong rebound in Q4.

Chicago-based Lawson — No. 31 on Industrial Distribution’s Big 50 List — reported full-year sales of $352 million, down 5.2 percent from 2019, with average daily net sales were down 5.5 percent. The company had a 2020 operating profit of $21 million, more than double 2019's $9.1 million, while adjusted operating profit of $27 million was down 4.1 percent. Lawson had a 2020 net profit of $15 million, more than double 2019's $7 million.

In Q4, Lawson's sales of $98 million were up 8.6 from Q3 and up 10.8 percent year-over-year, with average daily net sales up by that same amount year-over-year. Q4 operating loss of $0.7 million was down sequentially from $2 million in Q3 but improved from a $4.5 million loss a year earlier, while adjusted operating profit of $6.9 million was closer to the $7.7 million it had in Q3 and improved from $5.8 million a year earlier.

Lawson said the healthy Q4 sales improvement was helped by a full quarter's contribution from the company's $35 million Partsmaster acquisition it completed in Q3, which also helped profitability. As Lawson's biggest bolt-on acquisition in five years, Partsmaster contributed $17.2 million in Q4 sales.

Q4 gross profit margin improved 20 basis points year-over-year to 43.1 percent.

Lawson said it's 2020 capital expenditures totaled $1.7 million, primarily used for improvements to distribution centers and information technology.

Lawson Products president and CEO Michael DeCata said Thursday that the company has been able to recover organic daily sales by 38 percent over April's levels amid the height of impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sequentially, average daily sales jumped 14.0 percent in Q4 compared to Q3, driven by Partsmaster. Excluding that acquisition, average daily sales improved slightly from Q3, reflecting increases in most product categories, offset by less sales of lower margin PPE products.

“Reflecting on last year’s results, I am encouraged by our performance during the most difficult business environment we have ever encountered," said Michael DeCata, Lawson president and CEO. "We were able to ensure the safety of our team while providing outstanding service to our customers at the standards they have come to expect. By adjusting our cost structure for the effect of the pandemic to protect our profitability and cash flows, we are well-positioned entering 2021."


Home Depot's Sales Surge Another 25% in Q4
By one measure, the retailer's 2020 sales equated to every single US resident spending $402 at Home Depot last year.
Feb 23rd, 2021
DNOW Moves Forward With Half the Revenue and 43% Fewer Employees it Had a Year Ago
Sequential sales were still down slightly in Q4, but the transformed and debt-less distributor eyes improvement in Q1.
Feb 17th, 2021
Motion Sales Returned to Growth in January after Falling 13% in 2020
Genuine Parts Company is expecting 3 to 5 percent sales growth at Motion in 2021, more M&A and accelerated e-commerce growth.
Feb 17th, 2021
MRC Global Closed 27 Locations in 2020, Cut Nearly 600 Employees
While sales improved considerably since Q2, they were still down 24 percent in Q4 — the same year-over-year deficit MRC had a year earlier.
Feb 12th, 2021
Maersk, the World's Largest Shipper, Reports Business Rebound
Maersk's business is closely watched as a barometer of global trade.
Feb 10th, 2021
Now Doubled in Size, WESCO's Daily Sales Accelerate in Q4
Year-over-year results were heavily skewed by the recent Anixter acquisition, while the company achieved solid daily sales growth compared to Q3.
Feb 9th, 2021
Snap-on Ends 2020 With Major Q4 Sales & Profit Growth
Organic sales accelerated considerably both year-over-year and sequentially, led by the Snap-on Tools Group.
Feb 4th, 2021
Fastenal's Safety Sales Still Elevated, but Slowing; Fasteners Flat
The company had another strong month of daily sales growth despite a notable slowdown in growth for safety products.
Feb 4th, 2021
Timken YoY Sales Improve to Flat in Q4; Expects Strong 2021 Growth
Flat sales was actually a considerable turnaround from a 20 percent year-over-year decline in Q2.
Feb 4th, 2021
Boeing to Give Employee Bonuses Despite Losing $12B Last Year
The company adjusted its incentive structure in an effort to resume deliveries of the 737 Max.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Grainger's Organic Sales Continue Solid Improvement; Full Year Sales Up 2.7%
Total and organic sales growth outpaced Q3 as the MRO products giant looks to keep growing momentum amid pandemic recovery.
Feb 3rd, 2021
SKF Q4 Organic Sales Return to Breakeven
The bearings maker had previously seen organic year-over-year declines of 5 percent in Q3 and 25 percent in Q2.
Feb 3rd, 2021