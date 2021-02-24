Lowe's Q4 Profit Doubles Year-Over-Year to Nearly $1 Billion

It follows similar results at The Home Depot as customers kept investing in their homes during the pandemic.

Feb 24th, 2021
Anne D'Innocenzio
A customer covers his face as he walks to a Lowe's home- improvement store in Vernon Hills, IL on Feb. 3.
A customer covers his face as he walks to a Lowe's home- improvement store in Vernon Hills, IL on Feb. 3.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

NEW YORK (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. extended its strong sales streak through the holiday season as customers kept investing in their homes during the pandemic.

The nation's second largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot reported that fourth-quarter profits almost doubled from a year ago, while sales rose 27%. Both results surpassed Wall Street expectations. Sales at stores opened at least a year soared nearly 29%, following a 30.4% increase in the fiscal third quarter.

The strong showing, announced Wednesday, followed results from Home Depot, which reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter sales surged 25%. Global sales at Home Depot stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, climbed 24.5%, and by 25% if only U.S. stores are counted.

Home improvement stores have become hot destinations during the pandemic with millions working from home and attending school remotely. Many Americans have found the time to update or change their homes to add home offices and other elements.

“During the pandemic, the home has come to serve four primary purposes: a residence, a home school, a home office and a primary location for recreation and entertainment, “ Marvin Ellison, Lowe's CEO, told analysts during the earnings call Wednesday.

READ MORE: Home Depot Eyes MRO Acceleration With HD Supply In Tow (published 2/24)

Ellison told The Associated Press in a separate call Wednesday that even when the risks of the pandemic fade, there are a number of factors that he believes will help prop up the housing market and therefore should continue to lift Lowe's and other home improvement businesses. Mortgage rates are low. There is a shortage of homes and the housing inventory is full of old houses that need repair, he noted.

On Tuesday, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index recorded a 10.1% spike in December, compared with the same month last year. That topped the 9.2% jump the previous month, and all other months going back almost seven years.

Lowe's has been doing its part to drive sales and increase market share. Lowe's held a special bath and home organization promotional event in January that Ellison says resonated with consumers. But it's also revamped its website, tailored its stores to local markets and better catered to professional contractors. The company will also be adding special lockers — designed to store bulky products, for this group.

Against this environment, Lowe's, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $978 million, or $1.32 per share, for the quarter ended Jan. 29. That compares with $509 million, or 66 cents per share, in the year-earlier period. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs for the latest period, were $1.33 per share.

The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $20.31 billion in the period, compared with $16.03 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.54 billion.

Lowe’s shares slipped close to 4%, or $6.69, to reach $161.90 in afternoon trading Wednesday.

Related
Https Corporate homedepot com Sites Default Files Image Gallery 2019 Q4 Press Release 3000x935 0
Home Depot Eyes MRO Acceleration With HD Supply In Tow
Feb 24th, 2021
I Stock 458127883
Home Depot's Sales Surge Another 25% in Q4
Feb 23rd, 2021
More in Earnings
Dnow Hat
DNOW Moves Forward With Half the Revenue and 43% Fewer Employees it Had a Year Ago
Sequential sales were still down slightly in Q4, but the transformed and debt-less distributor eyes improvement in Q1.
Feb 17th, 2021
Motion Sdf
Motion Sales Returned to Growth in January after Falling 13% in 2020
Genuine Parts Company is expecting 3 to 5 percent sales growth at Motion in 2021, more M&A and accelerated e-commerce growth.
Feb 17th, 2021
Mrc 2
MRC Global Closed 27 Locations in 2020, Cut Nearly 600 Employees
While sales improved considerably since Q2, they were still down 24 percent in Q4 — the same year-over-year deficit MRC had a year earlier.
Feb 12th, 2021
I Stock 511655328
Maersk, the World's Largest Shipper, Reports Business Rebound
Maersk's business is closely watched as a barometer of global trade.
Feb 10th, 2021
Wesco Wrewrer
Now Doubled in Size, WESCO's Daily Sales Accelerate in Q4
Year-over-year results were heavily skewed by the recent Anixter acquisition, while the company achieved solid daily sales growth compared to Q3.
Feb 9th, 2021
Snap On Wer
Snap-on Ends 2020 With Major Q4 Sales & Profit Growth
Organic sales accelerated considerably both year-over-year and sequentially, led by the Snap-on Tools Group.
Feb 4th, 2021
Fastenal Dere
Fastenal's Safety Sales Still Elevated, but Slowing; Fasteners Flat
The company had another strong month of daily sales growth despite a notable slowdown in growth for safety products.
Feb 4th, 2021
Timken Sd
Timken YoY Sales Improve to Flat in Q4; Expects Strong 2021 Growth
Flat sales was actually a considerable turnaround from a 20 percent year-over-year decline in Q2.
Feb 4th, 2021
Workers exit a gate at Boeing's airplane manufacturing plant in Renton, Wash., March 23, 2020.
Boeing to Give Employee Bonuses Despite Losing $12B Last Year
The company adjusted its incentive structure in an effort to resume deliveries of the 737 Max.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Grainger Show A
Grainger's Organic Sales Continue Solid Improvement; Full Year Sales Up 2.7%
Total and organic sales growth outpaced Q3 as the MRO products giant looks to keep growing momentum amid pandemic recovery.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Skf Box
SKF Q4 Organic Sales Return to Breakeven
The bearings maker had previously seen organic year-over-year declines of 5 percent in Q3 and 25 percent in Q2.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Bp Ap21033704651759
Hit by Pandemic, Exxon, BP Post Huge 2020 Losses
Energy demand slumped last year as the pandemic led to lockdowns and a dramatic drop in energy for uses such as transportation.
Feb 3rd, 2021