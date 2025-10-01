Packer Fastener Adds Mississippi Distribution Hub

The Wisconsin distributor said the move would bolster its operations in the Southeast.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 1, 2025
Packer Fastener's Pearl, Miss., staff.
Packer Fastener

Wisconsin fastener and industrial supply distributor Packer Fastener announced Tuesday that it has officially opened a new distribution hub in Mississippi.

Company officials said the facility in Pearl, a suburb of Jackson, would support commercial contractors and manufacturers across Mississippi and the broader Southeast, particularly in “high-demand sectors” such as data centers, automotive and electric vehicle battery facilities, industrial construction and power generation.

The new location will also have a “direct line” to the company’s Atlanta distribution center, which officials said would help prevent delays at projects and job sites.

“Our presence is about expanding our reach to even more communities,” Packer Fastener CEO Terry Albrecht said in a statement. “The new hub in Jackson is backed by the strength and resources of our Atlanta distribution center. We’re excited to continue to grow as a trusted resource for the region’s industrial and construction sectors.”

The company first expanded outside the Upper Midwest last year with a suburban Kansas City branch. Packer has since added new distribution centers near Kansas City, Atlanta and Columbus, Ohio.

