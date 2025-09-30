F.W. Webb Expands in Vermont

The distributor operates nine locations in the Green Mountain State.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 30, 2025
F.W. Webb Co., Middlebury, Vt.
F.W. Webb Co.

F.W. Webb Co. on Monday announced the opening of a new wholesale location in western Vermont.

The 35,000-square-foot facility in Middlebury features a staff of 11 and stocks thousands of plumbing, heating, industrial and general work products. It also offers product guidance and technical support, as well as a self-serve counter, a training center that can accommodate 15 people, and — soon — a showroom for its Frank Webb Home kitchen, bath and lighting products.

“Based on customer input, we identified Middlebury as a community that would benefit from our 16 areas of expertise, especially with the breadth of product we maintain on site,” F.W. Webb COO Bob Mucciarone said in a statement. “For everyone from one-van contractors to institutional operations managers, we provide the vital resources needed to construct and maintain facilities and infrastructure across the region.”

F.W. Webb — the no. 12 distributor on ID’s 2025 Big 50 — operates more than 100 facilities across the Northeast, including additional Vermont locations in Barre, Bennington, Brattleboro, Rutland, Springfield, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury and Williston.

September 30, 2025
