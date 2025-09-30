F.W. Webb Expands in Vermont

F.W. Webb Co. on Monday announced the opening of a new wholesale location in western Vermont.
The 35,000-square-foot facility in Middlebury features a staff of 11 and stocks thousands of plumbing, heating, industrial and general work products. It also offers product guidance and technical support, as well as a self-serve counter, a training center that can accommodate 15 people, and — soon — a showroom for its Frank Webb Home kitchen, bath and lighting products.
“Based on customer input, we identified Middlebury as a community that would benefit from our 16 areas of expertise, especially with the breadth of product we maintain on site,” F.W. Webb COO Bob Mucciarone said in a statement. “For everyone from one-van contractors to institutional operations managers, we provide the vital resources needed to construct and maintain facilities and infrastructure across the region.”
F.W. Webb — the no. 12 distributor on ID’s 2025 Big 50 — operates more than 100 facilities across the Northeast, including additional Vermont locations in Barre, Bennington, Brattleboro, Rutland, Springfield, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury and Williston.
