Houston Wire & Cable Selling Southern Wire Unit for $20M

HWCC expects to use the net sales proceeds to reduce debt.

Dec 10th, 2020
Houston Wire & Cable Company
Hw Clogoa

HOUSTON — Houston Wire & Cable Company announced Dec. 2 that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement for the sale of its Southern Wire business, a wholesale distributor of wire rope and rigging products, for a purchase price of $20 million, subject to a working capital adjustment. HWCC expects to use the net sales proceeds to reduce debt.

James L. Pokluda III, HWCC President & CEO commented, “Southern Wire is a company with outstanding leadership, team members and a proven track record of providing superior products, customer service and operational excellence for 48 years. We are very thankful for their multiple contributions to HWCC and wish them much success in the future.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close at year end.

With 45 years’ experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company is a large provider of products in the U.S. market. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.

Standard stock items available for immediate delivery include continuous and interlocked armor cable; instrumentation cable; medium voltage cable; high temperature wire; portable cord; power cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable; private branded products, including LifeGuard, a low-smoke, zero-halogen cable; mechanical wire and cable and related hardware, including wire rope, lifting products and synthetic rope and slings; corrosion-resistant fasteners, hose clamps, and rivets.

Comprehensive value-added services include same-day shipping, knowledgeable sales staff, inventory management programs, just-in-time delivery, logistics support, customized online ordering capabilities and 24/7/365 service.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Autodesk Press01
Sandvik Coromant Partners With Autodesk on Metal-Cutting
The long-term collaboration aims to help customers stay competitive with new technologies and provide digital design and manufacturing solutions.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Optimas Feature
Optimized for Growth: ID Goes In-Depth With Optimas Solutions
After years of improvements, Optimas Solutions is primed to gain market share.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Amazon's North Las Vegas Delivery Station opened in September 2020.
Amazon Adds 8 New Facilities in Nevada
The largest of them is an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in North Las Vegas, set to open in 2021.
Dec 2nd, 2020
1
The Home Depot to Open 2 DCs Near Newark
The company currently operates six distribution centers across New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Optimas
Optimas Expands Cold-Formed Fasteners & Components Offerings
Through its Manufacturing Solutions unit, Optimas Solutions now offers cold-forming engineered fasteners and components through direct OEM sales.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Erik Sa
ERIKS NA, Continental Expand Conveyer Belt Partnership in Central US
It allows ERIKS to help customers in Kansas, Missouri and Illinois with conveyor belt monitoring, cleaning and engineering solutions.
Nov 30th, 2020
Bossard Door
Bossard Invests 40% Stake in Swiss Welding Company, Boosting Fastening Expertise
Startup MultiMaterial-Welding AG offers novel fastening solutions used in lightweight and multi-material designs.
Nov 25th, 2020
Hdsupplytn
5 Minutes With ID: What the Home Depot-HD Supply Deal Really Means
ID editor Mike Hockett dives into what the acquisition means for The Home Depot and the MRO products sector as a whole.
Nov 24th, 2020
Solve Industrial Motion Group
Trio of Bearings/PT Suppliers Unite to Launch Solve Industrial Motion Group
P.T. International, IPTCI Bearings and LMS Bearings have come together to provide expanded inventory and services under the Solve brand.
Nov 20th, 2020
1498030 10151946415318227 53227867 O
Channellock Completes Plant Expansion in Western PA
The nine-month project allows additional production capacity, distribution space and new machinery.
Nov 17th, 2020
Rawson Industrialasdfasgfa
Rawson/Industrial Controls Expands Collaboration With Emerson Machine Solutions
ERIKS-owned Rawson/Industrial Controls is now an authorized channel partner in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
Nov 17th, 2020
Eatontn
Eaton Closes Clutch Manufacturing Facility After Declining Demand
The company calls it a "permanent closure," but a final decision won't be made until after discussions with the factory's union.
Nov 16th, 2020