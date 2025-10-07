Kennametal Again Named a Top Caterpillar Supplier

Kennametal has been named as one of Caterpillar’s top indirect suppliers for the second consecutive year, company officials announced.



The company said that the award showcased its metal cutting solutions, as well as its alignment with the construction and mining equipment giant’s strategic goals and global projects.



"As a supplier in Caterpillar's network, we know it's our role to keep their business and their customers running," Keith Mudge, Kennametal’s vice president of sales, Americas, said in a statement. “We're proud to be part of that mission and look forward to expanding our global relationship even further."