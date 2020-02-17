MSC Industrial, Department of Energy Partner to Improve CNC Machining

The two-year agreement is focused on improving milling performance on CNC machine tools through the use of impact-testing software.

Mike Hockett
Feb 17th, 2020
I Stock 1144171211a
iStock

Metalworking and MRO products distributor and service provider MSC Industrial Supply announced Monday that it has entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with the US Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory to advance manufacturing in the United States.

Msc Jpeg Logo With TagThe two-year agreement is focused on improving milling performance on new computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools through the use of impact-testing software.

"Improving CNC machine tool performance ultimately will lead to energy and cost savings, extended tool life, improved productivity and greater competitiveness for U.S. manufacturers," said Scott Smith, group leader for machining and machine tooling research at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

MSC, which had 2019 sales of $3.36 billion, was No. 8 on Industrial Distribution’s 2019 Big 50 List.

Under the project, MSC's metalworking experts will work with manufacturing customers to optimize their CNC machine tools and to collect data that will be used to build tool models for industry use in the future.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Oak Ridge National Laboratory. This project is consistent with our customer-centric approach in helping manufacturers solve their mission-critical challenges on the plant floor and improving capacity and productivity,” said Jaimie Goettler, MSC’s director of metalworking innovation. “Contributing to the advancement of a healthy, competitive U.S. manufacturing economy will be incredibly impactful and gratifying.”

More in Workforce Development
Idqhe3 Thumb
Quick Hits: Shakeup in Top 10 Workplaces
Employees are changing their tune on what constitutes a top workplace.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Id 40883 Aem Logo Edit
Nominations Now Open for AEM’s $50,000 Celebratory Grant Program
AEM is issuing five $10,000 grants to non-profit organizations to cultivate the next generation of the equipment industry’s workforce.
Jun 17th, 2019
Id 40697 Ors Nasco Logo Edit
ORS Nasco Supports Workshops for Warriors’ Pride In Partnership Program
The program provides career training for U.S. military veterans.
Jun 11th, 2019
Id 40658 Ap Imge Builders
Behind Deadline: Home Projects Suffer From Worker Shortage
Current estimates indicate there are about 300,000 unfilled jobs in the construction industry.
Jun 11th, 2019
Id 40589 Hands 545394 1920
Poll: Some Younger Workers View Aging Workforce Negatively
Some younger workers aren't particularly thrilled to see a rising share of older Americans forgo retirement and continue working.
Jun 6th, 2019
Id 40295 Workshop 2209239 1920
A Business Secret Weapon: Using Education to Engineer Influence
Manufacturers and distributors spent, on average, $4.2 million on training last year.
May 28th, 2019
Id 40202 Mfg949 Oliver Wight 784x392 0
Boost Performance -- Connect Strategy and Execution Through Integrated Business Planning
Participants of the webinar will learn: • How to use IBP to clearly connect strategy to portfolio management, demand management, and supply management. • How IBP helps executive management to better focus on what matters to ensure the execution of strategy. • How to stay out of the “weeds” day to day and lead the organization to realize its strategies and financial goals.
Dec 31st, 1969
Id 40028 Zombie Edit
Employee Recognition and the Zombie Apocalypse
The working dead—employees with low motivation—can be devastating to your company’s performance and long-term potential.
May 14th, 2019
Id 39980 People 3152585 1920
What a Great Boss Looks Like—How to Enable New Employees
Leadership is about teams producing results with a purpose mindset.
May 13th, 2019
Id 39788 Hand 1333310 1920
Apprenticeships for Distribution Sales Organizations?
The urge to innovate is strong, but some approaches to workforce development have persisted for a reason.
May 8th, 2019
Id 31171 Warehouse Workers
Attracting Gen Z Talent to a Career in Supply Chain & Logistics
Here are a few steps you can take to help illustrate to new graduates the opportunities that abound in supply chain and logistics, allowing you to attract the newest members of the workforce to your business.
Apr 16th, 2019
Id 38249 Puzzle 693865 1920
The Skilled Labor Shortage
In addition to the worker shortage, there’s also a skills gap to contend with.
Mar 5th, 2019
Id 35817 Industrial Production
Mexican Border Strikers Win Agreements at 27 of 45 Plants
The factories make auto parts, medical equipment, plastics, and other goods.
Jan 30th, 2019
Id 37337 Ups Driver Saves Dog
UPS Driver Rescues Dog From Ice
A UPS driver proved that man is a dog’s best friend after rescuing one from a freezing pond during his shift just before the Christmas holiday.
Jan 18th, 2019