MSC: Demand for Safety, JanSan Created Large Gap Between Orders and Sales

The company has also withdrawn $300 million from its credit facility to boost its cash flow.

Mike Hockett
Apr 9th, 2020
Msc Agasd
MSC Industrial Supply

MSC Industrial Supply kicked off the newest round of quarterly earnings reports on Wednesday while also addressing how widespread factory shutdowns across the US have impacted sales over the past month, and the company’s financial position.

Msc IndustrialThe metalworking and MRO products distributor reported that sales for its 2020 second quarter, which ended Feb. 29, were down 4.5 percent year-over-year, but that was before local and statewide orders forced the temporary closure of schools, retailers and certain industrial facilities nationwide — many of which industrial distributors sell to.

MSC said during March, the first month of MSC’s fiscal third quarter, the company took a mid-year price increase "in the neighborhood of 1 to 2 percent," which was smaller than the company's 2019 mid-year price increase. In an earnings conference call with analysts, CEO Erik Gershwind described the result as “quite good. In fact, as good as anything we've seen over the past several years."  As March progressed and the COVID-19 impacts increased, MSC reduced spending company-wide and took actions to further improve liquidity, including withdrawing $300 million from its revolving credit facility.

ClarkClark“We are monitoring our inventory levels closely, but we also intend to use inventory as a competitive differentiator,” said Greg Clark, MSC’s interim chief financial officer, in the company’s earnings release. “Should the environment weaken further, we can and will adjust inventory levels quickly. We continue to have ample liquidity to run the business and fund our dividend. Revenues would have to decline year-over-year in the range of 40 percent to 50 percent for operating cash flow to turn negative. At these levels, we would have taken additional significant cost-down actions and could sustain multiple quarters given our liquidity position.”

In the earnings call, Gershwind mentioned that roughly 20 percent of MSC customers have shut down as of Wednesday, though the data that figure is based on is constantly changing. He noted those closures are widespread, but acute in the midwest related to automotive.

Is your company an industrial distributor? Take ID's 2020 Survey of Distributor Operations and be entered to win one of five $10 AmEx gift cards. Information and survey link here.

GershwindGershwindCEO Erik Gershwind added that MSC’s sales were up considerably YoY during the first three weeks of March, but then dropped off significantly over the last two weeks (which technically included the first three days of April) as customer shutdowns spread rapidly across the US. He said that as March progressed, large orders and sales of safety and janitorial products surged, particularly to government, while sales of sales of other product lines dropped significantly.

Gershwind said that a third notable trend during MSC’s March was an unusually large gap between orders/bookings and invoicing, in that while bookings for March were up in the high single-digits year-over-year, sales were down in the mid-single digits. That gap was due to a surge in safety and janitorial orders, scarcity of product, longer lead times and a larger-than-normal backlog in MSC’s warehouses.

“We anticipate the majority of these bookings will invoice during the months of April, May and June, which would provide a growth tailwind to buffer additional softness that may come,” Gershwind said.

More in Earnings
Hd Supply Truck
HD Supply Talks Virus Measures as 2019 Sales Slow in Q4
Along with reporting its 2019 full-year and Q4 financials, the company outlined measures it has taken to maintain business while ensuring employee safety.
Mar 17th, 2020
Hw Clogoa
Houston Wire & Cable 2019 Sales Fall 5%
HWCC closed its largest fastener distribution center during 2019, which cost $3.3 million but will save $1 million annually.
Mar 16th, 2020
Wajax
Wajax' Industrial Parts Sales Dip 2% in 2019
The segment — ranked No. 32 on ID's Big 50 List — saw Q4 sales jump more than 45 percent year-over-year.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Veritiva
Veritiv's Q4, Full-Year Sales See Double-Digit Declines
The packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products distributor cited challenges in its print and publishing segments.
Feb 28th, 2020
Global Industrial Er
Global Industrial’s 2019 Shows Solid Sales Growth
Sales at Systemax, which does business primarily through its Global Industrial brand, grew slightly in Q4, considerably slower than its full-year growth.
Feb 27th, 2020
I Stock 681846002 (1)
Lowe's Disappoints on 4Q sales, Full-Year Outlook
The announcement comes a day after strong results from rival Home Depot.
Feb 26th, 2020
Dno Wa
Amid Sales Decline, DNOW Cut 40 Locations Since Start of 2019
In its Q4 earnings report, the company said it cut headcount by 600 since mid-2019.
Feb 19th, 2020
Mrc Global Er
MRC Global Cut Headcount 10% in 2019, Sales Fell 12%
MRC's Q4 sales tumbled 24 percent year-over-year as customer spending levels were significantly lower than expected.
Feb 14th, 2020
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal January Sales Improve from December
January was a modest month-to-month gain, but was still the company's second-smallest yearly growth since December 2016.
Feb 6th, 2020
Snap On Wer
Snap-on Posts Flat Sales in Q4, 2019
Despite modest organic sales gains in Commercial & Industrial and Hand Tools, the figures reflected an industry-wide demand slowdown.
Feb 6th, 2020
Skf E
SKF Notes Impact of Coronavirus
In China, which comprises one-sixth of SKF's sales, the company's seven factories there are shut down until at least Feb. 10.
Feb 4th, 2020
Kennametal Ww
Kennametal Q2 Sales Sink 14%, Takes Loss
The numbers reflected a considerable marketwide slowdown in demand for industrial products, while other supply chain factors also hindered sales.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 1090431444
HD Supply to Pay $50M to End Fraud Suit
The settlement will end a 2017 class-action suit that claims the company misled shareholders about supply chain issues.
Feb 3rd, 2020
In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo construction equipment made by Caterpillar are readied for export to Asia at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA
CAT Profit Rises Despite Sales Decline
The strong profits, however, were overshadowed by an uncertain take on the year ahead with global growth slowing.
Jan 31st, 2020