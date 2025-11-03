Fastenal Names New CFO

Fastenal announced Monday that it has named Max Tunnicliff as its new senior executive vice president and chief executive officer.



Tunnicliff previously served as the CFO of Dutch home appliance business Beko Europe, and has also held senior finance roles at Whirlpool Corp. He will assume his new role next week.



Fastenal disclosed the looming departure of former CFO Holden Lewis earlier this year; Lewis was scheduled to leave the company in April.



"Max brings a tremendous amount of global financial experience and perspective from his leadership roles at Beko Europe and Whirlpool, and he will be an invaluable asset as we continue to strengthen Fastenal's financial foundation and execute our growth strategy for the future,” Fastenal President and Chief Sales Officer Jeff Watts said in a statement.



Fastenal ranks at no. 4 on ID’s 2025 Big 50.