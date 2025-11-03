Fastenal Names New CFO

The distributor tapped the finance chief of a European appliance business.

Andy Szal
Nov 3, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Fastenal announced Monday that it has named Max Tunnicliff as its new senior executive vice president and chief executive officer.

Tunnicliff previously served as the CFO of Dutch home appliance business Beko Europe, and has also held senior finance roles at Whirlpool Corp. He will assume his new role next week.

Fastenal disclosed the looming departure of former CFO Holden Lewis earlier this year; Lewis was scheduled to leave the company in April.

"Max brings a tremendous amount of global financial experience and perspective from his leadership roles at Beko Europe and Whirlpool, and he will be an invaluable asset as we continue to strengthen Fastenal's financial foundation and execute our growth strategy for the future,” Fastenal President and Chief Sales Officer Jeff Watts said in a statement.

Fastenal ranks at no. 4 on ID’s 2025 Big 50.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
November 3, 2025
Tencarva branch, Macon, Ga.
Tencarva Names New President
November 3, 2025
MSC Industrial Supply office, Houston, April 2021.
Gershwind to Retire as MSC CEO
October 23, 2025
All State Fastener headquarters, Roseville, Mich.
All State Fastener Names Former WINA CEO as New Chief Executive
October 23, 2025
Related Stories
Tencarva branch, Macon, Ga.
Staffing Changes
Tencarva Names New President
MSC Industrial Supply office, Houston, April 2021.
Staffing Changes
Gershwind to Retire as MSC CEO
All State Fastener headquarters, Roseville, Mich.
Staffing Changes
All State Fastener Names Former WINA CEO as New Chief Executive
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
November 3, 2025
MSC Industrial Supply office, Houston, April 2021.
Staffing Changes
Gershwind to Retire as MSC CEO
The company’s president and COO will succeed him at the beginning of next year.
October 23, 2025
All State Fastener headquarters, Roseville, Mich.
Staffing Changes
All State Fastener Names Former WINA CEO as New Chief Executive
The company also announced a broader overhaul of its senior leadership.
October 23, 2025
I Stock 1459709511
Staffing Changes
ProfitOptics Adds Former Imperial Dade, Ferguson Officials
Brian Cox will lead pricing strategy, while Brandon Lassiter will helm data solutions.
October 21, 2025
Pxl 20240416 2116242766825f613b0de5xptquhkqfetzswhymx7t 7 O By Tkpna A
Staffing Changes
MSC Names New Sales Exec
Jahida Nadi is the company’s new senior vice president of sales.
October 20, 2025
Blackhawk Logo With Tagline
Staffing Changes
Industry Veteran to Lead New Region for BlackHawk
Todd Kerin is said to bring a rare depth of experience to his role.
October 16, 2025
Sonepar Logo Rgb Tagline Small Size
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Announces Executive Changes
The company revealed the retirement of a key regional president and added an SVP of datacom.
October 16, 2025
12011 2025 Distribution Center Social And News Graphics News nqy G Te Re0 Q
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Four New VPs
The promotions included a new vice president of category management.
October 9, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 11 144328 am Pd16 Lm52
Staffing Changes
Consulting Firm Adds Former Envoy Solutions, Wesco Exec
Matt Zimmermann will serve as an executive advisor in finance and operations.
October 8, 2025
Istock 1445224359 a Mswi83h Il
Staffing Changes
Wesco Promotes Electrical Division General Manager
Dan Furrow will add responsibilities for its industrial and international business.
October 6, 2025
ABC Supply branch, Marcy, N.Y.
Staffing Changes
ABC Supply Names New President of L&W Supply
Frank Marcoccio will succeed the retiring Dan Piché.
October 6, 2025
A CSX freight train in Ohiopyle, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025.
Staffing Changes
CSX Replaces CEO as Union Pacific Merger Looms
The former CEO of industrial gas providers Linde and Praxair will lead the railroad.
September 30, 2025
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6 64e3b94412fdc 67631ae235a65 678ac3b921d56
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Building Partners Names New COO
Mike Flood previously served as executive vice president of operations.
September 24, 2025
Graybar Image65e79477778d46720f83676ea5ntlwjkwway hh Vx8 Y Katr
Staffing Changes
Graybar West Region Exec Joins Its Board
Brian Delaney is the senior vice president for Graybar’s West region and subsidiaries.
September 23, 2025
I Stock 2049884585
Staffing Changes
Longtime HVAC Distributor Executive Retires
Robert Engel Jr. expanded API of New Hampshire to eight locations across New England.
September 18, 2025